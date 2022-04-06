 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   At no time were students endangered, and no weapons were involved, police said. I don't know about that. What music was the teacher blaring?   (wftv.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Education, School, Teacher, High school, Orange middle school teacher, Pedagogy, Martin Reese, free WFTV news  
•       •       •

1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 10:50 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a fan of state assessment tests either, but this might not be the best approach to protest them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I'm not a fan of state assessment tests either, but this might not be the best approach to protest them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
🎵  Look at this photograph...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could you leave the kids out of it?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm not a fan of state assessment tests either, but this might not be the best approach to protest them.


True, but kind of like in Valkyrie where we saw how not all Germans supported Hitler, this also proves that not all teachers support the educational bullshiat either.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So his reasoning was that the test was too stressful. (and it was going away anyway)

But then then he made it even more stressful to take...

THEN ALSO reasoned that the worse that could happen is that they would have to retake the stressful test...

Wow, just wow.

/don't care for these types of tests either but wow
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure the kids didn't really want to take the test anyway. They'd rather listen to a diatribe about their home lives, school being equated with slavery, and marijuana use.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Super Hero pose.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x477]

The Super Hero pose.


Are her superpowers natural or the result of a laboratory mishap?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's just a farking standardized test.  Why don't you go cry about it, candy ass.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3rd rock from the sun - garage band
Youtube UHWDjK94sBM
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm helping!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm sure the kids didn't really want to take the test anyway. They'd rather listen to a diatribe about their home lives, school being equated with slavery, and marijuana use.


You can opt out of most state test so the kids there may have wanted to be there.
My daughter takes them all and my son opts out.  Yes she is a geek and loves taking tests.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This guy has a bright future considering he's an art teacher and now has this on his record.  Looks like the world gained another uber driver
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No kid has ever been "stressed" about state assessments. Idiot.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: 🎵  Look at this photograph...


I thought corporal punishment was disallowed decades ago.
 
Avery614
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Toxic culture of education: Joshua Katz at TEDxUniversityofAkron
Youtube BnC6IABJXOI
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x477]

The Super Hero pose.


Wait- someone necromanced Norm MacDonald back onto a news desk and Pam from True Blood is now co-anchoring the nightly broadcast?

We truly are in strange days.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to Karen on the neighborhood app it was jazz music! And the teacher was smoking a jazz cigarette while doing it! She says this used to be a nice neighborhood but you know how things are going these days.
 
Lillya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Orange police said they locked down the school briefly while the episode was playing out

Jeeze - Overreact much?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
L'éducation moderne - Blackboard Jumble
Youtube 1UFspUZWBY4
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't understand how eliminating standardized tests is going to result in less racism. Without these, you're going back to reliance on individualized, subjective decisions. That's far more fertile ground for racism.

Cafe Threads: Merltech: I'm not a fan of state assessment tests either, but this might not be the best approach to protest them.

[Fark user image 425x601]


Typically the best way to protest is to do it near policymakers, not fark over the people whom the policy is hurting
 
kobrakai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Could you leave the kids out of it?


The kids are kinda the point
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: According to Karen on the neighborhood app it was jazz music! And the teacher was smoking a jazz cigarette while doing it! She says this used to be a nice neighborhood but you know how things are going these days.


kimballtrombone.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Martin Reese, an art teacher

equating the pressure put on them to a type of slavery and even discussing his marijuana use

"I brought you here to teach these kids in the school, and you're blaring music, and you're not listening to a simple directive," the administrator can be heard complaining. "I'm confused."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wild guess: If so he totally deserved termination
Maureen McGovern - The Morning After (audio original mejorado)
Youtube FcTUM_lWG7M
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.