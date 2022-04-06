 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Police have finally ID'ed the I-65 killer. Apparently, it was David Bowie   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Crime, Indiana State Police lab, investigative genealogy, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gang Response Investigative Team, United States, Criminal justice, family tree  
•       •       •

1561 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His proto-grunge period?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He will never kill again thanks to our great police work!"
"Isn't it because he died in 2013?"
"Well yeah.....that too"
"That's some fine police work there Lou"
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: His proto-grunge period?
[Fark user image 850x628]


I'm pretty sure that's Thurston Moore from Sonic Youth.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ain't rock'n'roll, this is genocide.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could do better than that.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dax Shepard on meth
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary monsters.

/and super creeps.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beck?
 
sithon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: Dax Shepard on meth


No, Dax Shepard is the Dax Shepard  on meth.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know what to expect Subs but lolled regardless. Sorta close but no cigar. Both eyes are the same color unlike Bowie's
 
knbwhite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're seeing these DNA cases more and more in the news. It will be good when they can start catching active criminals and actually prevent further crimes
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like Beck has been getting crazy with the Cheez Whiz again.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

berylman: I didn't know what to expect Subs but lolled regardless. Sorta close but no cigar. Both eyes are the same color unlike Bowie's


Bowie's eyes are both the same color.
One just has a permanently dilated pupil.
 
shabu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Outside of learning a medical history, I don't get the DNA tests. I know a few folks who got very different interpretations of the results from different providers. And if you didn't know blood relatives, they and their history had a limited impact on who you are. But I am more a nurture over nature guy.

And I don't know that their data security is credible. That data only has to leak once if it never changes, right?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shabu: And I don't know that their data security is credible.


The best plan for this would be to submit your DNA sample under a fake identity. Find out what you want out of curiosity and try to make sure nothing is attached to your real identity.

If you are really paranoid because you committed some serious crimes and family DNA might lead back to you, submit someone else's DNA under your name and if there is a form you can check the box that you were adopted. Police might hit a family DNA match to some crime you did, look through the tree, and see that you're already in the system with DNA that doesn't match what you left at the crime scene. "Oh, this adopted guy didn't commit that crime..."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
David Bowie died?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: berylman: I didn't know what to expect Subs but lolled regardless. Sorta close but no cigar. Both eyes are the same color unlike Bowie's

Bowie's eyes are both the same color.
One just has a permanently dilated pupil.


Well, probably not anymore.

RIP, Mr. Stardust.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chunky White Duke phase?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Needless to say, Angie wasn't a fan of that persona.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like he was seeing someone on the side.


All joking aside.  Imagine how many serial killers went unchecked in the 1700s, 1800s, and early 1900s.  There must have been creeps out there that just ran amuck with no police intervention.

terrifying to think about....
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dang, they got him the same way they found the Golden State Killer. How long before every crime with DNA is run through these services and people are matched up due to their blood relatives? I'm glad it's being used to solve cold cases like this but there might be some scary implications for it's use down the road. Y'all might want to think about that before you hand out your DNA to companies
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Greenwell was identifiedthrough a process known as investigative genealogy, which involves uploading crime scene DNA to genealogy databases to find any genetic relatives and locate the offender through their family tree, according to the release.

But 23 and me sure is fun it could never be used by law enforcement.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Looks like he was seeing someone on the side.


All joking aside.  Imagine how many serial killers went unchecked in the 1700s, 1800s, and early 1900s.  There must have been creeps out there that just ran amuck with no police intervention.

terrifying to think about....


Oh, don't think there aren't plenty today. You also don't want to know the number of kids abused or murdered by their parents (typically mom) on a year to year basis. Humans have been abusing / killing each other since their has been humans I'll wager.

Ask an old Polish woman how the USSR acted when they "liberated" Poland from the Nazis. Many would tell you stories of rape, more rape, and murders. I'm sure some people in Vietnam would gladly detail the US soldiers murdering kids and raping civilians.

How about the fact cops tend to ignore prostitutes being raped and murdered. Plus the cops are such a$$holes to prostitutes that they tend to not report anything, not even if someone they know suddenly vanishes.

That last one was in the 90's in the Seattle area if I remember properly. I don't think they ever caught anyone, just identified it was likely related murders since most of the victims (men and women) were prostitutes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: bighairyguy: His proto-grunge period?
[Fark user image 850x628]

I'm pretty sure that's Thurston Moore from Sonic Youth.


no its becky
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kindms: Greenwell was identifiedthrough a process known as investigative genealogy, which involves uploading crime scene DNA to genealogy databases to find any genetic relatives and locate the offender through their family tree, according to the release.

But 23 and me sure is fun it could never be used by law enforcement.


Makes me glad I'm boring as f**k, but also affirms my desire to never give a private company the right to sequence my DNA... or my fingerprints... or my retinal scan... so on.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Dang, they got him the same way they found the Golden State Killer. How long before every crime with DNA is run through these services and people are matched up due to their blood relatives? I'm glad it's being used to solve cold cases like this but there might be some scary implications for it's use down the road. Y'all might want to think about that before you hand out your DNA to companies


How long until serial killers visit barber shops and collect hairs off the floor or steal blood vials from those Quest boxes outside doctors offices and leave those at crime scenes?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shabu: Outside of learning a medical history, I don't get the DNA tests. I know a few folks who got very different interpretations of the results from different providers. And if you didn't know blood relatives, they and their history had a limited impact on who you are. But I am more a nurture over nature guy.

And I don't know that their data security is credible. That data only has to leak once if it never changes, right?


They are using reverse genealogy. They take a DNA sample they have from a crime and run it against genealogy sites like Ancestry and 23 and Me. They then see if they get a familiar match and work it back from there. There have been a ton of cold cases solved recently using this. Doesn't prove the person did it but gets them close, then they follow the suspect around and wait for them to toss a cigarette butt or a water bottle they drank out of and then run the DNA tests on that to see if its a match.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: ModernPrimitive01: Dang, they got him the same way they found the Golden State Killer. How long before every crime with DNA is run through these services and people are matched up due to their blood relatives? I'm glad it's being used to solve cold cases like this but there might be some scary implications for it's use down the road. Y'all might want to think about that before you hand out your DNA to companies

How long until serial killers visit barber shops and collect hairs off the floor or steal blood vials from those Quest boxes outside doctors offices and leave those at crime scenes?



as someone who is big into true crime stuff, I think you're giving most of them too much credit. Most of the time they skate by on bad police work or by choosing victims from populations that police don't care as much about
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kindms: Greenwell was identifiedthrough a process known as investigative genealogy, which involves uploading crime scene DNA to genealogy databases to find any genetic relatives and locate the offender through their family tree, according to the release.

But 23 and me sure is fun it could never be used by law enforcement.


As of today, the Company's TOS says they don't cooperate with warrants. At some point, I expect someone to get a Court to force the issue. (Ancestry is the same)
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.