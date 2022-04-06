 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 42 of WW3: Russia continues long tradition of gaslighting, EU coal embargo progresses, US officials unsure if Putin giving up on Kyiv, Generals say potential for global conflict increasing, It's your Wednesday Ukraine war thread - Main   (cnn.com) divider line
93
    News, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainians, Russian troops, Ukrainian language, Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russians, Pope Francis  
•       •       •

93 Comments     (+0 »)
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a video released featuring Putin personally shooting several civilians in the head, then looking straight into the camera and saying "I did not do that" while the smoking gun is still in his hand.

Sickened, but not surprised.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So has anybody else got 99 Luftballons all cued up?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size


We now return to our originally scheduled carnage & horror.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


OK... but what of Zelenskyy?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Un security council, go fark yourself.
 
thisispete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder what it would take to launch an offensive to retake Crimea. I'd love to see Ukraine restore its territorial integrity.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Student loan suspension now goes to August, plenty of time now to rack up debts before most cities are glowing from radiation- buy my crypto coin on credit!!!

/s


In all seriousness, I'm starting to worry conflict is inevitable. Russia wants it, bad, because it's the only way they'll be able to claim any legitimacy to this project, and leaving Ukraine to die for a partition might end their western project even worse than if Russia installed a puppet...
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: So has anybody else got 99 Luftballons all cued up?


Given my location, I'm going with "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" by R.E.M.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: brax33: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

OK... but what of Zelenskyy?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


VHTS will be along shortly I hope.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a video released featuring Putin personally shooting several civilians in the head, then looking straight into the camera and saying "I did not do that" while the smoking gun is still in his hand.

Sickened, but not surprised.


Welcome to the Cold War.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Public Call Box: So has anybody else got 99 Luftballons all cued up?

Given my location, I'm going with "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" by R.E.M.


I don't want to set the World on Fire...
 
trico
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.


I like the way Eugene from Ukraine always refers to the orcs as pigs.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w


Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: brax33: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

OK... but what of Zelenskyy?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a video released featuring Putin personally shooting several civilians in the head, then looking straight into the camera and saying "I did not do that" while the smoking gun is still in his hand.

Sickened, but not surprised.


And American conservatives would paste this on top the video:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


It would appear so.  Can't a guy piss on his enemies remains in peace anymore?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


That's certainly my impression.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?


A couple times on Twitter (I assume it gets removed tout de suite) I've seen video of a dead orc whose face is covered in ice and snow and some Ukrainian dude pisses on him to melt it away. I really appreciate that level of disrespect.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Republicans are going even more crazy than usual... that's how I know Ukraine is still winning the war.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans are going even more crazy than usual... that's how I know Ukraine is still winning the war.


NOBODY CARES ABOUT YOUR STUPID [Political Rivalry] WHICH BY THE WAY MAKES EVERYONE AROUND YOU TENSE AND ON EDGE EVEN WHILE YOU TRY TO PLAY IT COOL.

/snarcasm.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: At this point, I wouldn't be surprised to see a video released featuring Putin personally shooting several civilians in the head, then looking straight into the camera and saying "I did not do that" while the smoking gun is still in his hand.

Sickened, but not surprised.


And the GOP would attack anyone who dared disagree.
Conservatives really are going crazy
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Someone should make urinal cake in the shape of Z, Russian tanks, or Putin's head.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Someone should make urinal cake in the shape of Z, Russian tanks, or Putin's head.


With his mouth open so you have somewhere to aim
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.


I know you're joking, but honestly, calling Russians orcs seems insulting to orcs. Orcs were created to be monsters, the Russians are 'once men'. They used to be human, but they became monsters.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Looks like
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember how Poland being invaded was the purported reason for the West to go after Germany? And then the West just handed Poland over to whoever wanted it?

I can see Ukraine being "defended" in much the same way.

We probably should just go ahead and get WWIII out of the way. The post-war status quo is untenable and it's only a matter of time before it all falls apart anyway.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Parthenogenetic: brax33: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]

OK... but what of Zelenskyy?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 540x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 187x269]


ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE
 
Nidiot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Rapmaster2000: But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.

I know you're joking, but honestly, calling Russians orcs seems insulting to orcs. Orcs were created to be monsters, the Russians are 'once men'. They used to be human, but they became monsters.
[Fark user image 850x1002]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Rapmaster2000: But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.

I know you're joking, but honestly, calling Russians orcs seems insulting to orcs. Orcs were created to be monsters, the Russians are 'once men'. They used to be human, but they became monsters.
[Fark user image 850x1002]


So, they're Wendigo?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I know you're joking, but honestly, calling Russians orcs seems insulting to orcs. Orcs were created to be monsters, the Russians are 'once men'. They used to be human, but they became monsters.


Oh no.

Do we have any Tolkien nerds here? Because if we do, you basically rang the dinner bell.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know who else used this method to cover their crimes?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511664812719235073?cxt=HHwWgoCz2erIwfopAAAA
Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And don't forget the rampant looting. Gotta get those 'treasures':
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, you know that story that broke a few days ago about how Russian soldiers were sick with ARS because they dug trenches in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone?  Remember how people poo-poo'd it saying that was obviously just really optimistic Ukrainian Propaganda, and that there was no way for them to pick up that much radiation in the time they were there?

Yeah, well.  It was real.  They did it.

Chernobyl Drone Footage Shows Abandoned Russian Trenches In The Radioactive Red Forest
Youtube 8toZoYSWeV4


They dug trenches and pits in the middle of the farking Red Forest, and lived in them for weeks.  2 miles from the NPP.  In some of the most radioactive and Caesium-contaminated areas on the face of the planet.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


If I was reading a book, and in it, Russians were digging trenches in Chernobyl because they weren't taught about it in school, I would put the book down and complain online about it being hamfisted and unrealistic symbolism.  AND YET HERE WE FARKING ARE!
 
Tracianne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡Luhansk Oblast governor: Former mayor of Rubizhne helps Russian occupiers find pro-Ukrainian activists.
Not only did Serhiy Hortiv side with Russian occupiers but he also shares with them information about residents with a pro-Ukrainian position, governor Serhiy Haidai said.
4:11 AM · Apr 6, 2022·
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Today's UK Ministry of Defense map:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else used this method to cover their crimes?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511664812719235073?cxt=HHwWgoCz2erIwfopAAAA
Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.


Mother farkers.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else used this method to cover their crimes?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511664812719235073?cxt=HHwWgoCz2erIwfopAAAA
Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.


Well, let's investigate a bit ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CNN roundup:

As the backlash against Russia's actions in Ukraine starts to bear consequences, sales of new cars fell by almost 63% in Russia in March compared to the same month a year earlier, according to data out Wednesday from the Association of European Businesses (AEB), a group representing foreign investors in Russia.

The numbers mark a significant and sudden decline in the Russian car market, as foreign companies have pulled out, parts shortages have led to work stoppages at factories, and the collapse in the ruble has sent the price of a new car soaring. AEB numbers show that sales fell by only 4.8% in February.
A number of foreign carmakers stopped operations in Russia in March and banned vehicle exports to the country. Volkswagen suspended production at its two plants and banned exports. Ford stopped operations at its joint venture and Renault, which owns Russian carmaker Avtovaz, recently said it was suspending all activities at its Moscow factory, and "assessing the available options" regarding its stake in Avtovaz.
Avtovaz, whose Lada brand represented nearly 21% of the car market in Russia in 2021, is facing severe parts shortages. The company has brought forward a company-wide summer vacation to April, and announced it will move to a four-day week for three months from June to try to save the jobs of its more than 40,000 employees. The company says it is also designing new versions of several Lada models to be less reliant on imported parts.
Meanwhile, the average price of a new car in Russia rose by 35-40% in March, according to Russian car market analytics website Avtostat.

Russian troops carried out 27 strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv overnight, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, said in a statement on a verified Telegram page.
"The enemy wants to demoralize us and continues to carry out chaotic attacks on civilian infrastructure," he said.
Currently, there are active battles taking place in the direction of the city of Izium and there is an ongoing evacuation of civilians, Synegubov added, claiming that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions while Russian troops are failing in their attempt to break through and are suffering "heavy losses."
He also warned residents of the Kharkiv region to not touch unexploded ammunition.
"Do not try to transfer them, eliminate them alone, etc. As soon as you see the ammunition -- call 101. Also, please do not ignore the alarms and immediately go into a shelter. The danger is not over," he said.

A drone video taken before March 10has captured the moment a person riding a bicycle is gunned down by Russian soldiers in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv.
The incident occurred on the same street where the bodies of at least 20 civilian men were found Saturday following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area.
The suburb's name has this week become a byword for war crimes, after accounts of summary executions, brutality and indiscriminate shelling emerged in the wake of Russia's hasty retreat, as the Kremlin shifts its focus away from the Ukrainian capital to the country's east.
A second video posted to Twitter and geolocated by CNN to the same street shows a body sprawled alongside a bike and two more lying prone on the road. Buildings have been extensively damaged, and an electricity pole has been uprooted. Burned-out cars have been abandoned and debris litters the street.

The Caribbean island of Dominica has condemned an indiscriminate" attack by Russian troops on a Dominica-flagged civilian cargo ship which was "completely destroyed" before sinking in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
Dominica's Maritime Administration alleged that the vessel was "intentionally" struck by two missile shells while berthed in the port on Sunday and "heavily fired upon by Russian armed forces" on Monday in another attack.
"The crew reported shelling, bombing and repeated hits by missiles, causing a fire in engine room," according to Dominica maritime officials. The crew was evacuated and are currently staying onboard neighboring vessels.
Dominica officials warned that heavy fighting and intensive shelling by Russian armed forces is still ongoing in the port area. The crew members are under an "immense amount of fear and stress," it said in a statement and urged for their immediate evacuation to a safe area.
Eric R. Dawicki, deputy administrator of Maritime Affairs of the Commonwealth of Dominica Maritime Administration, said in the statement: "An act of war is an act of cowards, bullies and fragile men. The indiscriminate shelling of a merchant vessel with a civilian crew with no place to seek refuge is the lowest of lows. It is an act of war against all of humanity and basic human rights."
Dominica "deplores" the attack and "insists that the emotionally and intellectually stunted men behind this heinous act look themselves closely in the mirror and discover how to end such senseless motives. There is nothing good that comes out of war -- NOTHING," he added.


A convoy of buses and private cars carrying more than 500 civilians who had fled Mariupol has arrived in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Wednesday.
The group led by the ICRC had left Berdiansk on Tuesday and reached Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday. The civilians in the convoy had fled the besieged city Mariupol on their own, the ICRC said.
"This convoy's arrival to Zaporizhzhia is a huge relief for hundreds of people who have suffered immensely and are now in a safer location," said Pascal Hundt, the ICRC's head of delegation in Ukraine.
"It's clear, though, that thousands more civilians trapped inside Mariupol need safe passage out and aid to come in. As a neutral intermediary, we're ready to respond to this humanitarian imperative once concrete agreements and security conditions allow it," he added.

At least 167 children have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but that number is likely higher, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the Irish parliament on Wednesday.
"The fact is that in the 42 days of the all-out Russian war, at least 167 children were killed in Ukraine. We don't know yet all the atrocities of Mariupol and the victims in other areas of Ukraine where the fighting is still going on," Zelensky told Irish lawmakers.
On Monday, Russian forces shelled a children's hospital in Mykolaiv, according to the region's military governor Vitalii Kim. A video posted by Kim appears to show footage of a blast hitting parked ambulances whilst aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said both an oncology and pediatric hospital in Mykolaiv were hit by shelling.
According to Zelensky, 927 educational institutions, 258 hospitals and 78 ambulances in Ukraine have been targeted by Russian forces.
Russian forces were "targeting even churches and shelters" where they knew there was "nobody but women and children," he added.

Germany will stop using Russian oil and gas "as quickly as possible" but doing so straight away would cause too much economic damage at home, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Wednesday.
EU Commission chief Ursula Von der Leyen said Wednesday that the European Union would be placing further sanctions on Russia, likely on gas and oil.
On Tuesday, the EU announced its plans to impose a fifth package of sanctions on Russia including an import ban on Russian coal.
"These sanctions will not be our last sanctions. As I said already yesterday. Yes, we've now banned coal, but now we have to look into oil," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Ireland to put pressure on the European Union to place "more rigid sanctions" on Russia.
In a virtual address to the Irish parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky said he cannot "tolerate any indecisiveness" after "everything that Russian troops have done" in Ukraine.
"We will still have to convince even some of the European companies to abandon the Russian market. We still have to convince foreign politicians that we need to cut any ties of Russian banks with the global financial system. We still have to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed the Russian military machine with new sources of funding," he said.
The Ukrainian president asked Ireland to show "more leadership" and "convince EU partners to introduce even more rigid sanctions against Russia that would really make sure that the Russian war machine will stop."
The European Commission on Tuesday proposed a fifth package of sanctions against Russia which aims to "cut even deeper into the Russian economy".
The proposed measures include an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros per year ($4.3 billion).
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday that more needs to be done.
"I appreciate the strengthening of the 5th EU sanctions package: bans on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators. But it will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions," he tweeted.

Ukrainian officials said major fighting was underway in Ukraine's east, with the regional military governor of eastern Luhansk region urging civilians to evacuate some towns.
On Wednesday, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine's Ministry of Interior, said, "If we talk about the key directions where combat will be ongoing -- it's the Sloviansk [Donetsk region] and Barvinkove [Kharkiv region] directions, in the Luhansk region it's in the Popasna and Rubizhne areas and, of course, in Mariupol."

Pope Francis has condemned the killing of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha by the Russian military and renewed his call for an end to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking at his Wednesday general audience at the Vatican, the Pope appealed for an end to the "atrocities" seen in Bucha, where the bodies of civilians were found strewn across the streets.
"Even more horrendous cruelties are occurring, even against civilians, women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and implores," he said.
Russia has repeatedly denied the alleged atrocities, despite increasing evidence suggesting otherwise. Responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's accusations at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called the claims against the Russian military "ungrounded."

The European Union will place further sanctions on Russia, likely on gas and oil, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
"At this critical point in the war we must increase the pressure on Putin again," von der Leyen said in an address to the European Parliament in Brussels.
On Tuesday, the EU announced its plans to impose a fifth package of sanctions on Russia including an import ban on Russian coal.
These sanctions will not be our last sanctions. As I said already yesterday. Yes, we've now banned coal, but now we have to look into oil," she said.
The EU also needs to look at the "revenues that Russia gets from fossil fuels," she added.
Her remarks were echoed by European Council chief Charles Michel in a tweet Wednesday, saying that EU "measures on oil, and even gas will also be needed sooner or later."

A car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday morning, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. local time, TASS said, citing Radio Romania. According to the radio station, the car subsequently caught fire, TASS reported.
According to police, the driver has died, the Russian state news agency said.
Traffic has been restricted on the street where the embassy is located and law enforcement is investigating the causes of the incident, the report added.

India's ambassador to the United Nations condemned the killings of civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, marking a noticeable shift in Indian officials' public approach to the invasion of Ukraine by its long-time partner Russia.
T.S. Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, called reports of the killings "deeply disturbing" during a UN Security Council meeting Tuesday.
"We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an open investigation," Tirumurti said, without naming Russia. 
"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences," he said.
The UN office for human rights on Tuesday said the images of atrocities carried out in the Ukrainian town of Bucha show "all the signs" that civilians were "directly targeted and directly killed." The comments came after a UN Security Council meeting in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questioned the very mandate of the council itself, saying the body should remove Russia or "dissolve" itself.

More than a dozen female Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces were "subjected to torture and ill-treatment in captivity," according to a Ukrainian human rights official. The 15 women were among 86 soldiers released Friday from Russian captivity, where they were stripped naked in the presence of men, forced to squat, cut their hair, and interrogated in an effort to break their morale the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NEDM: Hey, you know that story that broke a few days ago about how Russian soldiers were sick with ARS because they dug trenches in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone?  Remember how people poo-poo'd it saying that was obviously just really optimistic Ukrainian Propaganda, and that there was no way for them to pick up that much radiation in the time they were there?

Yeah, well.  It was real.  They did it.

[YouTube video: Chernobyl Drone Footage Shows Abandoned Russian Trenches In The Radioactive Red Forest]

They dug trenches and pits in the middle of the farking Red Forest, and lived in them for weeks.  2 miles from the NPP.  In some of the most radioactive and Caesium-contaminated areas on the face of the planet.

[Fark user image image 850x235]
[Fark user image image 850x646]


[Fark user image image 480x270]

If I was reading a book, and in it, Russians were digging trenches in Chernobyl because they weren't taught about it in school, I would put the book down and complain online about it being hamfisted and unrealistic symbolism.  AND YET HERE WE FARKING ARE!


😬
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Remember how Poland being invaded was the purported reason for the West to go after Germany? And then the West just handed Poland over to whoever wanted it?

I can see Ukraine being "defended" in much the same way.

We probably should just go ahead and get WWIII out of the way. The post-war status quo is untenable and it's only a matter of time before it all falls apart anyway.


Ah, yes, because "the west" that could barely recapture France, Belgium, and the Netherlands before Russia was in Berlin was really going to have any say in the matter. What a ridiculous take.

You are aware that something like 25% of prewar Germany was given to Poland at the end of the war, right? And that an ethnic cleansing campaign sent all of the German citizens West and their lands were redistributed to Poles?

There is no valid comparison here.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kyiv Independent roundup:

Mariupol City Council: Russia uses mobile crematoriums to erase evidence of its war crimes. According to the council, Russia's special brigades collect and burn the bodies of murdered residents. Tens of thousands of civilians may have been killed in Mariupol, it added. "The scale of the tragedy in Mariupol the world has not seen since the times of Nazi concentration camps," mayor Vadym Boychenko said. Russians, he added, "turned our whole city into a death camp."

Luhansk Oblast governor: Russia building up troops for offensive in 3-4 days. According to Serhiy Haidai, Russian forces continue to attack Popasna city with Grad rocket launchers and aircraft on April 6, adding that the evacuation of civilians is happening under fire.

International fund to finance rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure affected by war. The Energy Community has decided to establish a fund to get financial support for Ukraine from donors, which will mainly be EU member states and international businesses.

FT: EU to discuss imposing sanctions on high-profile Russian executives. According to a document seen by the Financial Times, the list includes head of Sberbank Herman Gref, oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Boris Rotenberg, the Kremlin's close business associate, and others.

Twitter to introduce restrictions on Russian government accounts, propaganda. Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth said Twitter will not "amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information & are engaged in armed interstate conflict"

New Zealand to introduce 35% tariff on Russian imports in response to Bucha massacre. The New Zealand government also said on April 6 that it would extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products related to strategic Russian industries. Mahuta added that New Zealand plans to introduce further sanctions against Russia in support of Ukraine. Both measures will be effective as of April 25.

Around 5,000 Russian war crimes under investigation in Ukraine, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said at a briefing in Bucha on April 5. "Even in such a cruel situation, war crimes are first on the spectrum, followed by crimes against humanity and genocide," she said.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Un security council, go fark yourself.


Russia and China have veto power.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Rapmaster2000: But don't you dare call their military a bunch of  orcs.  That's very,VERY uncivil.

I know you're joking, but honestly, calling Russians orcs seems insulting to orcs. Orcs were created to be monsters, the Russians are 'once men'. They used to be human, but they became monsters.
[Fark user image image 850x1002]


Orcs were men but twisted by Melkor (the big bad BEFORE Sauron)
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NEDM: Hey, you know that story that broke a few days ago about how Russian soldiers were sick with ARS because they dug trenches in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone?  Remember how people poo-poo'd it saying that was obviously just really optimistic Ukrainian Propaganda, and that there was no way for them to pick up that much radiation in the time they were there?

Yeah, well.  It was real.  They did it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8toZoYSWeV4]

They dug trenches and pits in the middle of the farking Red Forest, and lived in them for weeks.  2 miles from the NPP.  In some of the most radioactive and Caesium-contaminated areas on the face of the planet.

[Fark user image 850x235]
[Fark user image 850x646]


[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

If I was reading a book, and in it, Russians were digging trenches in Chernobyl because they weren't taught about it in school, I would put the book down and complain online about it being hamfisted and unrealistic symbolism.  AND YET HERE WE FARKING ARE!


Their leaders told them it was only 3.6 Roentgen. Not great, not terrible.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Parthenogenetic: trico: Giant thread..speechless.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1511469186308059142?s=20&t=UFN3G6uIMoQdCbcQGgBE6w

Is... is that guy pissing on an orc APC?

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Someone should make urinal cake in the shape of Z, Russian tanks, or Putin's head.


Porque no los tres?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mr. Shabooboo: You know who else used this method to cover their crimes?

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511664812719235073?cxt=HHwWgoCz2erIwfopAAAA
Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city.

Mother farkers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
