(MSN)   Want to fight heart disease? Don't stay up too late   (msn.com) divider line
21
776 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 8:50 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm screwed.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sundown 6pm to 9pm so I don't have to worry about my heart, now how do I save my brain?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, i may as well be dead already, then.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad article is bad. Does it account for what time they have to wake up, for example? Or other factors?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lemme get this straight- no drinking, no smoking, no drugs, no delicious foods, no staying up late...
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my fate was sealed as a child with the strict bedtime that I now, 40 years later, still rebel against unconsciously.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get baked when you get home from work, you're in bed by 8. Up at 6. If it's not right I don't care.

/Sure beats drinking yourself to sleep, tried that for far too long
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, another correlation is causation article.  No mention of diet, weight, physical activity levels, etc.

And right smack dab in the middle of that is this:

While we cannot conclude causation from our study,

While we cannot conclude causation from our study,

While we cannot conclude causation from our study,

Now excused me while I wake up from my daily 4 hours of sleep with a pack of smokes, a couple boilermakers, and a side of bacon so I can sit and watch TV all day.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I sundown 6pm to 9pm so I don't have to worry about my heart, now how do I save my brain?


I've read that a brain can be preserved forever in a solution of 70% alcohol.  If that's true most farkers should live forever.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TFA says it's best to go to sleep between 10 and 11.

Doesn't say what time you have to wake up, so 12 should be good.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Going to sleep now.  I should be good.

/It's early...
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: So lemme get this straight- no drinking, no smoking, no drugs, no delicious foods, no staying up late...
[Fark user image 425x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


I've been assured by some . . .  really smart people that all nooses, regardless of context, are symbols of racism and the racist thoughts (overt or subconscious) of the user.  Please report for re-education training immediately.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: kryptoknightmare: So lemme get this straight- no drinking, no smoking, no drugs, no delicious foods, no staying up late...
[Fark user image 425x254] [View Full Size image _x_]

I've been assured by some . . .  really smart people that all nooses, regardless of context, are symbols of racism and the racist thoughts (overt or subconscious) of the user.  Please report for re-education training immediately.


Are those people in the room with you right now. Are they telling you to burn things and hurt people?
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never go to bed too late, nor do I go to bed early. I got to bed precisely when I mean to.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I work nights , I'm working when most are going to bed.

/30+ years on overnights
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, nothing good happens after midnight is what I'm hearing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bad article is bad. Does it account for what time they have to wake up, for example? Or other factors?


What you just read was an article about a paper. It's not going to be as detailed as the paper. If you want detailed answers about what's in the paper, you'll probably have to read the paper, not just a short article about the paper.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get up at 4:40am every day so I'm usually in bed by 9pm every night.  I like to get crazy on weekends and sometimes stay up until 11pm.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a shame. But we've structured society for people to wake up early, give them about as much busy work as they can stand, then go home with only enough time to take care of a few household chores and wind down. The weekends are for being an actual person. Personally, I have hobbies that make me happy and I prefer to do them more than 2 days a week, so I choose to lose sleep to do them.
 
freidog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm usually passed out drunk by 8 so I should be good then.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SO i have to get all my chainsmoking in by 9pm, is what you're saying?  Challenge accepted!
 
