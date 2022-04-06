 Skip to content
(BBC)   EV car charging points hacked to display porn instead of company website, shocking onlookers   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, got bored while charging.  My bad.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.


But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it was gay p0rn.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find it re-volt-ing?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They missed such a perfect opportunity to put on Shock Rock....
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.


Okay, what are you going to do to entertain yourself for the other 28½ minutes?
 
Hobbess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the charges will be, if they can connect this to someone.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems by "hacked" they mean the charging points were phoning home to their manufacturer, whose domain expired and was bought by a porn site after the manufacturer was bought out by a competitor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT APPLY CHARGE POINTS TO NIPPLES
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a real turn on.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobbess: Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?


In seriousness, this. I get it - we're a captive audience. But, it's annoying to have an urge to walk away from the pump while filling just because an ad started blaring the second the fuel started coming.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Hobbess: Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?

In seriousness, this. I get it - we're a captive audience. But, it's annoying to have an urge to walk away from the pump while filling just because an ad started blaring the second the fuel started coming.


Yeah, it's much better just to have the urge to start coming.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?


wage0048: Okay, what are you going to do to entertain yourself for the other 28½ minutes?


Why does it take y'all so long to get your pants off?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to get motorists all wired up like that is shameless.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: DO NOT APPLY CHARGE POINTS TO NIPPLES


Of course not, who the hell would do that?

/there's no knowing how many dicks have been on that thing FFS
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news: "EV Sales on the Isle of Wright Spikes 200%"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: They missed such a perfect opportunity to put on Shock Rock....


Reminds me, I need to see a massage therapist to get my Shock Rocks realigned.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Trocadero: But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?

wage0048: Okay, what are you going to do to entertain yourself for the other 28½ minutes?

Why does it take y'all so long to get your pants off?


Not everyone can undress like you:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Hobbess: Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?

In seriousness, this. I get it - we're a captive audience. But, it's annoying to have an urge to walk away from the pump while filling just because an ad started blaring the second the fuel started coming.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did this one time at a major chains price checkers... well not porn because I figured they'd get the cops involved and check the tapes. But barely clothed women. There's still some out there that use very old versions of windows embedded and never update shiat or do things like put the store # as a password.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.


Yeah, but what are you going to do with the other 25 or more minutes?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Psychopusher: I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.

But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?


dammit!
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobbess: Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?


Think of the starving marketers, who very substance depends on the one in a million idiots who will watch any dreck on a screen and actually buy.

Due to a childhood trauma involving an expensive (for a 10-yo) and heavily advertised toy, that never worked, I rarely buy anything in response to an ad.  Ads tell me what NOT to buy, unless it's an ad for something that I do buy and the ad is about a sale.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure everybody was bored.  I bet one of Elons' fanboys did it while he was waiting for his car to charge.  "Hey, look at me--I troll the world!"  Gets back in car, spews narcissism for 150 miles more.

We have the mute buttons on the gas pumps marked around here.  Now after I shoot that machine in Wal-Mart, I can start my revolution.   After I get out of jail.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: Somaticasual: Hobbess: Isn't this just further proof that vehicle refueling stations, be they for gas or electricity do not need tv screens to market at customers?

In seriousness, this. I get it - we're a captive audience. But, it's annoying to have an urge to walk away from the pump while filling just because an ad started blaring the second the fuel started coming.

[i.redd.it image 850x1133]


<swoon> #Hero. Will have to try that...
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mike_d85: [i.redd.it image 850x1133]


If this works I owe you a drink
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Trocadero: But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?

wage0048: Okay, what are you going to do to entertain yourself for the other 28½ minutes?

Why does it take y'all so long to get your pants off?


Off?  Ain't nobody got time for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: mike_d85: [i.redd.it image 850x1133]

If this works I owe you a drink


Sometimes it's other buttons.  When the ads start I start there and keep hitting buttons until I find it.  I haven't been let down yet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Trocadero: But what do you do w/ the other 27 minutes?

wage0048: Okay, what are you going to do to entertain yourself for the other 28½ minutes?

Why does it take y'all so long to get your pants off?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Psychopusher: I mean, if you're gonna spend half an hour or more charging your car, you might as well be treated to some entertainment.

Yeah, but what are you going to do with the other 25 or more minutes?


You fix the cable?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Make that an option on the gas pumps.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I did this one time at a major chains price checkers... well not porn because I figured they'd get the cops involved and check the tapes. But barely clothed women. There's still some out there that use very old versions of windows embedded and never update shiat or do things like put the store # as a password.


reminds me of when people do this to the refrigerator video screens at Lowes. Why do I need to browse the internet from my fridge?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"More Towels and wipes needed T the EV charging stations, Jolene."

"How do they keep using so many out there?"
 
