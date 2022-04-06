 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Dangerous Mystery Hole is the name of my Courtney Love tribute band   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, City, County, Cathy Doxsey questions, Pipes, Pipe, Complaint, Largo, Florida  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's going to release demons into the world.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's going to release demons into the world.


You mean more Floridians?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I want to be road with the most wrecks.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's going to release demons into the world.


If the demon from Florida comes out as gay Deathsantis will be pissed.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, sinkhole, you're doing it wrong! You're supposed open up big enough to swallow the whole house. Like subby's mom.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It seems to be a race now.
Rising sea levels or sinkholes.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Dangerous Mystery Hole is coming to take you away!
 
pdieten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is there actually any demand for a Courtney Love tribute band?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It seems to be a race now.
Rising sea levels or sinkholes.


Technically it isn't a sinkhole. It's imply a wastewater runoff pipe that hasn't been maintained and is washing away the earth around it. She needs to trace back the ownership of the house and find out exactly who put in illegal pipe junctions and have them pay to have them removed. You can tell by the look of the back yard that she isn't the original owner as it looks pretty old.

Oh and just a side note, that really isn't a beautiful backyard. I mean I suppose it could be considered beautiful if it wasn't for the barnyard fencing and cement pavers and all.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read the news today, oh boy.
Mystery hole in Largo, Florida
At first the hole was rather small
"About the size of a basketball"
Now they have a giant hole that's somebody's fault.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: I read the news today, oh boy.
Mystery hole in Largo, Florida
At first the hole was rather small
"About the size of a basketball"
Now they have a giant hole that's somebody's fault.


Beautiful!
 
