 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWK Charleston)   Middle school principal tells girls not to report sexual assaults if they dress suggestively. Students and parents have some suggestions for him   (wowktv.com) divider line
71
    More: Asinine, High school, Huntington, West Virginia, Trousers, female students, De Morrow-Perry, Cabell County principal, College, Cabell County Schools Board Meeting  
•       •       •

1843 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his mind, the Constitution allows this exemption.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A horndog will consider everything "suggestive."

Frankly, if you think children are suggesting something sexual to you, I'd say get some counseling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Print out Chris Hansen peeking posters and slap the all around, kids.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's especially discouraging to hear this crap coming from a woman.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a her
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.


I'm surprised, b/c I thought kids in West Virginia didn't go to school, they just shipped them down the coal mines.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: In his mind, the Constitution allows this exemption.


The principal is a woman...apparently. The article is written terribly so it can be easy to miss.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: A horndog will consider everything "suggestive."

Frankly, if you think children are suggesting something sexual to you, I'd say get some counseling.


img.myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Flowers says that Morrow-Perry has been put on a three-day, unpaid suspension but he says it was not related to these allegations."

So what ELSE did this person do wrong?
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that didn't quite make it past the headline, principal is a woman.

'They say that she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell them because the school will, "do nothing about it."'

Either way this is farked up, but I find it worse that a woman said this to them.

Parents need to teach their kids to keep their farking hands to themselves. No excuses.
And if anyone is touched by someone they do not want touching them, feel free to tell them to fark off in every way.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few things worse than a woman going all crab-bucket mentality on a newer generation.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some adults don't belong around kids. My daughter's soccer coach got fired last weekend because he told a 5th grader with a penchant for egregious fouls that a girl like her was gonna end up in jail. Knew that was gonna be the last we saw of that guy.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: In his mind, the Constitution allows this exemption.



Read the article...the principal is a SHE


They say that she told them that ..."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess - dressing "suggestively" means showing ankle.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: Some adults don't belong around kids. My daughter's soccer coach got fired last weekend because he told a 5th grader with a penchant for egregious fouls that a girl like her was gonna end up in jail. Knew that was gonna be the last we saw of that guy.


Seems odd to fire him for telling the truth.

/Inability to follow rules in sports follows with the inability to follow rules in life
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, how did parents complaining get results, and it didn't deal with health policies or library books?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."


You forgot "He took you out for dinner? So you let him take you out for dinner, you enjoyed a fine meal, and you let him pay. You don't think he deserves a little something in return?"
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: crab-bucket


Had to look that one up, but it fits.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: crab-bucket mentality


Username checks out
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Lemme guess - dressing "suggestively" means showing ankle.


I'm guessing supply-side christianity, so shoulders in this case.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Highly evolved sloth: FTA:  "Flowers says that Morrow-Perry has been put on a three-day, unpaid suspension but he says it was not related to these allegations."

So what ELSE did this person do wrong?


Given the stupidity of what we know she did, ANYTHING is possible.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.


I was thinking Florida, but West Virginia is no surprise I guess.
 
Bullseyed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Lemme guess - dressing "suggestively" means showing ankle.


Article specifies crop top / tube top for underage teens.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.

I'm surprised, b/c I thought kids in West Virginia didn't go to school, they just shipped them down the coal mines.


Coal mines here are closed. Meth addict out front should have told ya.
 
BigMax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

undernova: Some adults don't belong around kids. My daughter's soccer coach got fired last weekend because he told a 5th grader with a penchant for egregious fouls that a girl like her was gonna end up in jail. Knew that was gonna be the last we saw of that guy.


Some idiot teacher said this to my wife when she was a kid.  A farking nursery school director said this to us about my rambunctious then 4 year-old (because, she said, he was "just like her son" who had spent some time in jail. What on Earth causes grownups to make stupid, self-reflecting prophecies like these?

Both my wife and my son are rule-followers with strong senses of Justice and righteousness, as well as ADHD (which is what caused the comments). Neither has spent a moment in custody, although to be fair, my son's only 11 now.

Somehow, I avoided doing anything to that nursery school director that would have put me in custody, but I thought about it.
 
Bullseyed
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."


Ah yes, tapping someone on the shoulder. The highpoint of sexual assault.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."

You forgot "He took you out for dinner? So you let him take you out for dinner, you enjoyed a fine meal, and you let him pay. You don't think he deserves a little something in return?"


Ooookay. Not sure why this is getting funny votes. I wasn't trying to make a joke. People really do use this argument to justify sexual assault.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Slap that school district with a multi-million dollar lawsuit, and accuse the principal of sexual assault of minors.

Watch how quickly the asshole leaves.
 
Garaba
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: ImpendingCynic: Lemme guess - dressing "suggestively" means showing ankle.

I'm guessing supply-side christianity, so shoulders in this case.


Cant have shoulders!!!!!!~!~! IT leads to exposded bra straps~~~!!!~!~ That basically means parading around showing off underwear!~!~!~
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: In his mind, the Constitution allows this exemption.


Surprised it wasnt done already, but I will do they duty:

Since the principal is a woman, that's what SHE said.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Girls can dress how they want to dress.

Boys can either learn to control their genitals or be castrated.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: gunga galunga: HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."

You forgot "He took you out for dinner? So you let him take you out for dinner, you enjoyed a fine meal, and you let him pay. You don't think he deserves a little something in return?"

Ooookay. Not sure why this is getting funny votes. I wasn't trying to make a joke. People really do use this argument to justify sexual assault.


I think people use funny to mean "agree with sarcasm".
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.

I'm surprised, b/c I thought kids in West Virginia didn't go to school, they just shipped them down the coal mines.


That's what you get for thinking. And commenting stupidly.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeesh. That's the kind of speech from an educator  that makes you wonder if he was looking at any student in particular...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: Trocadero: Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.

I'm surprised, b/c I thought kids in West Virginia didn't go to school, they just shipped them down the coal mines.

That's what you get for thinking. And commenting stupidly.


Someone's fee fees got hurt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: For those that didn't quite make it past the headline, principal is a woman.

'They say that she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell them because the school will, "do nothing about it."'

Either way this is farked up, but I find it worse that a woman said this to them.

Parents need to teach their kids to keep their farking hands to themselves. No excuses.
And if anyone is touched by someone they do not want touching them, feel free to tell them to fark off in every way.


I had a manager who would frequently say that if people wanted her boys to be respectful of their daughters, then their daughters needed to be respectable. These women are very much part of the problem.
 
camaroash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've never understood the big deal about exposed bra straps. Maybe because that was just how things were in the 80s and 90s, but have people who biatch about such things never been to a swimming pool or beach?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jmr61: Trocadero: Walker: It's West Virginia, are we surprised?
Well sorta, I thought it would be Utah, but anywhere in the Bible belt would be a close second.

I'm surprised, b/c I thought kids in West Virginia didn't go to school, they just shipped them down the coal mines.

That's what you get for thinking. And commenting stupidly.


I'm sorry, but I can't understand you through your thick hillbilly accent. Or is that just moonshine slurring your words?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The principal is female subby.  So glad my kids no longer go to school in WV.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: gunga galunga: HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."

You forgot "He took you out for dinner? So you let him take you out for dinner, you enjoyed a fine meal, and you let him pay. You don't think he deserves a little something in return?"

Ooookay. Not sure why this is getting funny votes. I wasn't trying to make a joke. People really do use this argument to justify sexual assault.


Fark rules say if you call out people for funnying your serious comment, everyone will funny it. That's just the way it is. I don't make the rules. But I'm a team player.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Unoriginal_Username: For those that didn't quite make it past the headline, principal is a woman.

'They say that she told them that if they did get touched inappropriately as a result of wearing a certain item of clothing, to not tell them because the school will, "do nothing about it."'

Either way this is farked up, but I find it worse that a woman said this to them.

Parents need to teach their kids to keep their farking hands to themselves. No excuses.
And if anyone is touched by someone they do not want touching them, feel free to tell them to fark off in every way.

I had a manager who would frequently say that if people wanted her boys to be respectful of their daughters, then their daughters needed to be respectable. These women are very much part of the problem.


The Phyllis Shaffly s of the world are a huge problem. Of course, if they weren't trying to impress the men who these rules originate with then we wouldn't even be having this chat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

camaroash: I've never understood the big deal about exposed bra straps. Maybe because that was just how things were in the 80s and 90s, but have people who biatch about such things never been to a swimming pool or beach?


A classroom isn't a pool or a beach.  Different clothes for different occasions and all that.  Apparently they had to tell kids not to wear pajamas to school as well.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: gunga galunga: gunga galunga: HighZoolander: What boys are taught about sexual assault: "You do you. Alright. Good talk."

What girls are taught about sexual assault: "Don't be assaulted. If you were assaulted, make sure that you hadn't worn anything too long, too short, too loose, too tight, too appropriate or too inappropriate. And definitely don't have had any drinks or no drinks. Also, don't struggle. If you do say 'no' out loud, make sure that you said it loudly enough for a jury to believe that you didn't really mean 'yes'."

You forgot "He took you out for dinner? So you let him take you out for dinner, you enjoyed a fine meal, and you let him pay. You don't think he deserves a little something in return?"

Ooookay. Not sure why this is getting funny votes. I wasn't trying to make a joke. People really do use this argument to justify sexual assault.

Fark rules say if you call out people for funnying your serious comment, everyone will funny it. That's just the way it is. I don't make the rules. But I'm a team player.


I am aware of that and was prepared to accept the consequences.

Sim Tree: I think people use funny to mean "agree with sarcasm".


But it wasn't sarcasm. I have seen people use literally that exact same argument to excuse date rape.

"He took her to dinner. He paid. He earned it."
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh, I'll shut up on the subject.
 
dotyedition
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So if you have a very punchable face don't bother reporting getting punched in the face?
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
De's nuts!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: camaroash: I've never understood the big deal about exposed bra straps. Maybe because that was just how things were in the 80s and 90s, but have people who biatch about such things never been to a swimming pool or beach?

A classroom isn't a pool or a beach.  Different clothes for different occasions and all that.  Apparently they had to tell kids not to wear pajamas to school as well.


But my mama wears them to the Dollar Palace!
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.