(WHNS Fox 21)   "Murder Victim Claims He's Innocent", Newsroom guilty of having no editor   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
5
5 Comments     (+0 »)
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also refuses to tell where he buried the survivors
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Another detailed and accurate news report from the numpties at Faux Newz.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I overheard a homeless lady complaining about some people picking on her: "And then they kicked me to death!"

That can ruin your whole day, getting kicked to death.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well sure, every dead guy says they're innocent. It's how they try to get into heaven.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Another detailed and accurate news report from the numpties at Faux Newz.


I refer to them as Trumpty Numpties.
 
