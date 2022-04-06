 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Why won't the ivermectin cult die? Because they're taking ivermectin, of course   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Covid isn't fatal for most people so there's a lot of anecdotal "evidence" of young healthy people getting sick, taking the horse dewormer and eventually recovering because they would have anyway and then going on social media and spreading their misinformation.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not this horse shiat dewormer again.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is ivermectin use kinda like Toxoplasmosis, then?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Is ivermectin use kinda like Toxoplasmosis, then?


More like Foxoplasmosis.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my wife has post COVID syndrome, to the point it's debilitating for her.

These people are constantly trying to push their bullshiat in support groups and it's got me punchy.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misguided faith in ivermectin to treat COVID goes hand in hand with opposition to vaccines which has been linked to childhood trauma. The hypothesis is that people who lived through traumatic events in childhood don't trust "the adults" (scientists, medical experts etc) to have the right answer for them now. It's entirely emotional and has nothing to do with logic or facts, which is why it's pointless arguing with these idiots most of the time, they just refuse to accept logic.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure, Ivermectin cured you.  But it also seems to have made you gullible, stupid, and mean.

/Unless it was intestinal parasites, it probably didn't cure you
//And it didn't make you gullible, either.
///Loud.  It made you loud.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: So my wife has post COVID syndrome, to the point it's debilitating for her.

These people are constantly trying to push their bullshiat in support groups and it's got me punchy.


I bet a bit of ivermectin would calm you right down!

/runs
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're called an ivermectin herd, subby.
 
acouvis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: hardinparamedic: So my wife has post COVID syndrome, to the point it's debilitating for her.

These people are constantly trying to push their bullshiat in support groups and it's got me punchy.

I bet a bit of ivermectin would calm you right down!

/runs


Tom Marvolo Bombadil: hardinparamedic: So my wife has post COVID syndrome, to the point it's debilitating for her.

These people are constantly trying to push their bullshiat in support groups and it's got me punchy.

I bet a bit of ivermectin would calm you right down!

/runs


Just tell them they're 100% right and the only reason the scientific studies got it wrong was because it wasn't administered properly...

Thry need to take a large amount all at once, administered as a suppository.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For the first year or so of this BS I actually, truly tried to reason with people.  Linked studies, informed opinion articles, reasoned arguments - none of it mattered.  I don't think I convinced a single person to, you know, trust their doctor and actual science.

Now I just tell them "I'm happy you idiots are dying faster than the general population" and walk away.  Yeah, they dont believe that statistic either but I don't feel like banging my head into a brick wall quite as often, and the look on some of their faces is worth it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait till they find out that mixing it with a large dose of fentanyl quadruples the therapeutic efficacy!

More doctors should offer this immediate upgrade when asked for Ivermectin
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its their choice. Just like its their choice if they want to smoke weed drink alcohol snort cocaine eat at Dennys and all manner of questionable things. The only thing crazier than these people are the people who absolutely lse their shiat because of something someone else is doing to themselves. Unless they try to force it on you....why do you care?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: Not this horse shiat dewormer again.


Ah, but it really does make you crap out "ropeworms".

Go on, go Google that word to see what these people are doing to themselves.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Its their choice. Just like its their choice if they want to smoke weed drink alcohol snort cocaine eat at Dennys and all manner of questionable things. The only thing crazier than these people are the people who absolutely lse their shiat because of something someone else is doing to themselves. Unless they try to force it on you....why do you care?


Did you forget which account you were logged into?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Sure, Ivermectin cured you.  But it also seems to have made you gullible, stupid, and mean.

/Unless it was intestinal parasites, it probably didn't cure you
//And it didn't make you gullible, either.
///Loud.  It made you loud.


It did not, though.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Its their choice. Just like its their choice if they want to smoke weed drink alcohol snort cocaine eat at Dennys and all manner of questionable things. The only thing crazier than these people are the people who absolutely lse their shiat because of something someone else is doing to themselves. Unless they try to force it on you....why do you care?


Because it seriously alerts the marketplace of a useful drug, limiting supplies of it for therapeutic uses.  (A opposed to what I can only think of as recreational, despite the fact that it is thoroughly unpleasant by all accounts.) Because it goes hands in hand with refusing vaccines, which is a serious public health problem.  Because I value their lives even if they don't, and they've been lied to by powerful people for giggles.

/My phone tried to remove the L in public.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because they haven't overdosed on it yet?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure Dittopooper will be in shortly to explain how it is a useful therapeutic drug, and not just a deworming agent for horses.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
🎵Do you want to join a Death Cult? 🎵
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Its their choice. Just like its their choice if they want to smoke weed drink alcohol snort cocaine eat at Dennys and all manner of questionable things. The only thing crazier than these people are the people who absolutely lse their shiat because of something someone else is doing to themselves. Unless they try to force it on you....why do you care?


I can see that getting the ivermectin-insistant COVID patients to sign waivers/disclaimers that they're engaging in a non-recommended course of treatment then giving them ivermectin would take some heat out of the situation. The broader issue of ignoring public health advice during a serious pandemic is more problematic, because it's not just about whether these people get sick, it's about how many others they infect too.

That said, the US (particularly red states) have not done well following good public health measures. It's why the US COVID death toll is about fifteen times higher per capita than Australia's. Some of that was unavoidable, such as in densly populated cities with high amounts of international travel, but in quieter less densley popluated parts of the US there have been a lot of COVID deaths simply because people are too selfish and stupid to do simple things like mask up and get vaccinated early. Plus the Omicron strain is infecting a lot of vaccinated folks, reducing the gap between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

So given that's already happened, yeah there probably wouldn't be too many bad consequences of letting nutbags prescribe themselves ivermectin as long as they acknowledged they were doing so against professional advice and waived their rights to sue when it all goes tits-up as it inevitably will for some.

But I think that theory goes out the window if the next dominant COVID variant is one which is particularly rough on the non-vaccinated. That's when there's a stronger case for following the public health advice. And if we're letting nutbags choose their own medical treatment like ivermectin it will be hard to reign that in.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: valenumr: Not this horse shiat dewormer again.

Ah, but it really does make you crap out "ropeworms".

Go on, go Google that word to see what these people are doing to themselves.


And if you take too much, it can result in optic nerve damage and eventual blindness. I have a family member who served in the Peace Corps. She got a supply of that stuff for actual anti-malarial reasons, and they were all warned very explicitly to take exactly the amount on the packaging. No fudging it. No doubling up. Do not assume you're growing immune to the effects. Do not take an extra one for caution.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had Covid back in the early days. At least I think I did. The only test consisted of "have you just been to China?" and I've never been sick like that in my life.
Anyway, here are the things that cured me
Cherry Coke
Red Barron French bread pizza
Playing PS4
Lots of napping
Jackin' it
Petting my dogs
Going out to get the mail
Listening to Halestorm
Nyquil

I tried all those things when I was sick, and then I got better after a week. So they obviously work. Don't let the government tell you different.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point....even Donny coming out and saying "I was full of shiat" would not get people off of the Horse Paste.
 
