(News4Jax)   Florida ambulance burns rubber, doing donuts in a parking lot late at night while filming The Cast and the Injurious   (news4jax.com) divider line
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bottles!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kids doing donuts in empty parking lots.  Yeah, this is a new phenomenon.  These guys are really breaking
new ground.
 
ieerto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doughing Doughnuts is not the same as doing donuts.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like the headline, subby. Well played!

Ambulance is decommissioned per TFA, so, just regular idiots then.

/presumably
//First rule of EMT underground race club, is don't talk about EMT underground race club?
///2 EMT's are known as a 'pair of medics'
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The statement goes on to say, "We have something good going for Duval cause the Jaguars aren't it? So why not throw a city held meet where they barricade a area off for the 'bad kids that like to have fun.'"

Because nobody would underwrite the insurance for that. And letting the taxpayers absorb the liability would be socialism, or something.
 
