(Cincinnati Enquirer)   140 drivers in Ohio avoided getting a ticket using this one simple trick. Fark: Got stopped by a hero cop who didn't actually write them a ticket. Oh No Fark: He lost his job and may face charges   (amp.cincinnati.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah what an asshole.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As much as I enjoy getting pulled over and being let go with a warning, he farked up big time.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you might be happy on the day, not getting a ticket, but a cop who picks and chooses which laws they'll uphold is not good news.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quitting isn't the same thing as losing your job, subby.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess the the town noticed the 70% drop in overall income from frivolous traffic fines.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder why cops don't do the right thing, she wondered.

(this isn't really the right thing, but still)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, he was logging the stops as what he was doing in a day, but wasn't filing them as offenses? I bet if you look into the logs, you'll find a lot of "and" cases. Pulled them over for the visible offense, but it didn't feel worthwhile unless there was an "and", like no insurance, passed registration, unbelted children. It's a Pareto distribution, 80% of the cases represent 20% of the offenses. Or the other way around.
 
