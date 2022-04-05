 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   It wasn't me, it was ET. I swear   (the-sun.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of how medieval priests used to explain pregnant nuns in their perish by claiming that a demon turned itself into a succubus and had sleep with the sleeping priest to harvest the priest's seed then turned into an incubus and slept with the nun impregnating her with the priest's seed.

"As god is my witness that's why the baby looks like me."

Whatever, nun-farker.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aw, he has his father's tentacles.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"UFOs had sexual encounters with witnesses..."

*Face Palm*

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About as believable as The Virgin Mary.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wasn't ET better known for his fingering?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a bouncing baby streetlight!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wasn't ET better known for his fingering?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
STONE COLD E.T. - Hilarious drive thru WWE
Youtube aMmAsqtGRmk
 
Sebas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"This includes bizarre occurrences such as "apparent abduction", "unaccounted for pregnancy", sexual encounters, experience of telepathy and perceived teleportation."

Or, as other people call it, black-out-drunk.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: "UFOs had sexual encounters with witnesses..."

*Face Palm*

Also:

[Fark user image image 230x750]


Unidentified Farking Object.
 
