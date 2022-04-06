 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   If you are on prison furlough, and break into a home, and get shot, well, then... Here's your tag   (wcax.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Vermont State Police, Felony, Daniel King, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Burglary, Westminster burglary, Copyright  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Forman is a personal hero
 
bittermang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We don't appreciate how fortunate it is that criminals are farking stupid
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great headline, Subby!

reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean. fark around and find out in action.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In before Farkers come out crying that the homeowner should have run away and let the criminal do whatever the fark he wanted because it is only property and possessions.
 
alex10294
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First thought:. Westminster?  They didn't arrest the homeowner and force him to pay for the pain and suffering of the poor criminal? I mean, he was only trying to rob him a little.

/Vermont, not UK.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.