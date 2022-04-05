 Skip to content
(CNN)   No, czar Putin. We would never wear colors of Ukraine. These are colors of our... Um... How you say... Alma mata...yes, that's it. We all went to same college. No, czar Putin, I can't breath vacuum. Yes, I promise not support nazis, czar Putin   (cnn.com) divider line
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Armenian radio was asked: What is the next mission of the Russian space program?

The answer was: A mission to find other planets that could potentially support civilizations friendly with Russia.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pinky swear?
 
rfenster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would be more than just those three Cosmonauts who would be in trouble.

The suits are prepared well in advance by a good number of ground crew, so the colors shouldn't have been a surprise when the Cosmonauts arrived at the ISS.
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*breathe
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Awkward...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So it was pre-planned to bring Ukraine back to the ussr?

That failed terribly.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why is Phil Collins in space.

/Yeah it's not space
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Except for the one cosmonaut who accidentally dropped a red sock into the machine and ended up with a tie dyed suit.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never gets old, unfortunately.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They were all University of California graduates?
 
Fairmont
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Given that spacesuits are made to measure at least 6 months ahead of time, any association with Ukraine are likely coincidence.
 
