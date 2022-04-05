 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Energy officer says we will see gas prices drop at least 30 cents by end of the week in what will be Unlikely tag's crowning moment of eye rolling achievement   (abc13.com) divider line
1
    More: Unlikely, Petroleum, price of crude oil, Supply and demand, Houston, Dr. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, Grocery store, Barrel, actual supply  
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's all arbitrary anyway.

/ What? Money and property are completely made up. We torture and starve people because we cannot possibly allow OUR standard of living to deteriorate.

// Because our simple brains think that giving someone something requires it to be taken away from me
 
