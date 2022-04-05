 Skip to content
(YouGov) The most trusted name in news: The Weather Channel
Ginnungagap42
4 hours ago  
Simon and Garfunkel- The Only Living Boy In New York
"I get the news I need on the weather report
Oh, I can gather all the news I need on the weather report..."
 
thecactusman17
3 hours ago  
The amusing part is that TWC has some of the most biased independent reporting of all of these channels. They desperately try to avoid acknowledging that 90+% of their weather updates are verbatim NWS releases and they could not provide weather information without NWS public info.
 
thorpe
2 hours ago  
Rage Against the Thorazine
1 hour ago  
Incident on 57th Street
1 hour ago  
My go-to channel and not just because of their forecasts.
 
Omnivorous
38 minutes ago  
The BBC is highly regarded by Americans?

There aren't 20 Americans in 100 who have an idea what the BBC is.

There aren't 10 Americans in 100 who have direct cable access to the BBC.
 
Waffle Party
38 minutes ago  
MSNBC has been going downhill for a while.  Not surprising to see them so far down with the like of OAN and Fox.
 
Gyrfalcon
38 minutes ago  
I get my news here. Yeah, I have to filter the Twitter releases; but still, Fark remains about three days ahead of the world in terms of happenings.
 
Lsherm
36 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: The amusing part is that TWC has some of the most biased independent reporting of all of these channels. They desperately try to avoid acknowledging that 90+% of their weather updates are verbatim NWS releases and they could not provide weather information without NWS public info.


NWS has the nationwide radar network and they've gotten spot-on for predicting the weather within a few days. What else is TWC supposed to add besides pretty graphics and pretty anchors?
 
The Devil's Bartender
35 minutes ago  
Police scanners are fun
 
IANALINFLORIDA
35 minutes ago  

She seems smart. I trust her.
 
Azz
34 minutes ago  
I'll be in my b- ah screw it, public masturbation!
 
tricycleracer
33 minutes ago  
12349876
32 minutes ago  

My PBS station airs BBC News weekdays at 6:30 PM and 11 PM.
 
Fireproof
31 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: MSNBC has been going downhill for a while.  Not surprising to see them so far down with the like of OAN and Fox.


The fact that NBC is pretty far up there but MSNBC is near the bottom tells us all we need to know about the average person polled.
 
Lsherm
30 minutes ago  

There are likely more. BBC America is part of the AMC package and is available to 87.8% (as of 2018) of all pay subscribers in the US. BBC broke off their news channel to BBC World News in 2012 and it's usually included in the same package.

They also have a pretty large presence on the US Google News home page on any given day, so they are more recognizable than you'd think.
 
fragMasterFlash
29 minutes ago  
/support your local
 
TwowheelinTim
28 minutes ago  
You don't need the weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
 
the unabomber was right
26 minutes ago  

You don't need cable to get BBC news. PBS shows it over the air for free every day. Every TV with an antenna can get it.
 
HighlanderRPI
26 minutes ago  
Oh yea, I totally trust the channel that predicts 12 inches of snow, then we get an inch.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
25 minutes ago  
Ha! The Weather Channel.

An IBM company.

A company IBM bought to push Watson products, except for the actual Channel part. They just wanted the assets and wanted to sell the generated data back to the Channel, so it sold the Channel to:

Bryon Farking Allen, the comedian and failed talk show host who decided to OWN TV stations?

The same one that is showing record profits for everyone involved?

THAT Weather Channel? The black owned Weather Channel is the most trusted news source in America?

Pretty nice.
 
cyberspacedout
25 minutes ago  

Doesn't really matter to meeeeeeeeee...
 
TwowheelinTim
24 minutes ago  

My home page when I open the browser is NWS current condition for my area. Lets me know if I need to don my rain gear for the ride to work
 
Waffle Party
22 minutes ago  

NBC reports the news, MSNBC tries to force feed viewers opinions.
 
optikeye
21 minutes ago  

Why, When I do porn hub I often see suggestions about BBC porn.
I'm well aware of BBC and often partake in viewing BBC content on several streaming services.
 
bittermang
19 minutes ago  

BBC News (and DW, and NHK Japan, and the French one I forget the name of) are all broadcast on your local PBS station
 
ifky
19 minutes ago  
Your local PBS affiliate also probably runs news broadcasts from DW, NHK, and France24.

/all three have free apps on ROKU, etc
//BBC doesn't from what I can tell
 
Harry Freakstorm
18 minutes ago  
Where's Fox News? I was told Fox News was the top rated news source for Mericans.

This is fake news.  Fake News is where I get my news.  My Canadian girlfriend says I look soo sexy when I'm watching Fake News.
 
Oak
17 minutes ago  

"BBC" has multiple meanings, more than one of which might be applicable here.

/Just sayin'
 
Rezurok
16 minutes ago  
The most jarring thing about that article is just how many news organizations republicans have to distrust to maintain their worldview.

aperson
15 minutes ago  
The weather channel is a very reliable source of news.  For example, if the forecast in your town is 5000degrees and overcast, Putin is going to nuke you.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
14 minutes ago  

K-Chat ftw!!!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
13 minutes ago  
I check the weather by looking out a window. Never fails.
 
Waffle Party
13 minutes ago  
I think Congress should allocate money to PBS for them to operate a 24 hour news network.  Would be nice to be able to watch the news without being bombarded with opinions.
 
Al Tsheimers
12 minutes ago  

PBS Newshour at 6PM. BBC News at 10PM. On OTA broadcast.
 
bittermang
12 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: I think Congress should allocate money to PBS for them to operate a 24 hour news network.  Would be nice to be able to watch the news without being bombarded with opinions.


It's called CSPAN. There's three or four of them now even
 
GielZwerg
11 minutes ago  
Oh Shut Up Fat Ass
Youtube dkZjxUgCTuI
 
Waffle Party
9 minutes ago  

There's more to the news than what's going on in DC.
 
farknozzle
6 minutes ago  
My takeaway from this is that with the exception of Faux News which over half of Republicans seem to trust, even the Republicans aren't buying the shiat being shoveled on things like OAN and NewsMax.
 
Mad_Radhu
6 minutes ago  

I watching MSNBC right now. They basically just accurately report all the shiatty things Trumpublicans do and explain why they are garbage people with garbage policies, backing those opinions uo with proof and logic.
 
Cafe Threads
5 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I check the weather by looking out a window. Never fails.


You must not live in the midwest.

Because five minutes later it'll change.
 
bittermang
5 minutes ago  

Is there? You wouldn't be able to tell from watching the rest of the 24 hour networks

Besides, that's what your local news is for.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
1 minute ago  
I just canceled my subs to the NY times, Washington Post, and some others so I'm getting a kick out of these replies. Why? To save money. I can get the same content elsewhere.

My list of news sources, if anyone cares:
1. The Weather Channel, of course. Best way to start the day. Full of possibilities and witchcraft. It *is* prophecy which is forbidden by the Bible, is it not? Smoke weed and drink coffee and commit your first sin of the day.
2. Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver plays while I work out to get a general idea of what the world was paying attention to yesterday
3. Fark, liberal source, good commentary/safe trolling while I'm tanking up off of pot/coffee in the morning or liquor at night
3. NY Times/Washington Post/WSJ/old media/old guard mix of lib/cons
4. Fox News/CNN/MSNBC channels is more or less the same but polarized, but they have some good journalists. Avoid the opinion or take a light sniff to gauge the outrage. You get the same opinion repeated here at Fark or elsewhere because they watch this stuff religiously
5. Reddit politics subreddit for faster news than Fark. I don't read the comments.
6. Random new guard websites, new civil rights sites, etc for other peoples opinions
7. 4chan, sh*tposting websites for dumb people's opinions and funny memes and hardcore trolling
8. The streets because there's always another side to the story that a stranger will point out
 
Trocadero
1 minute ago  

hammettman
1 minute ago  
CBS ranked in the top 5.  Good thing they hired this guy to fix that:

