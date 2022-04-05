 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   I wear rat's shoes / I get paid the rat's dues / I make a rat's moves / You'll sing oligarch's blues   (jalopnik.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, United States, Russian assets, financial institution, New York Magazine, U.S. sanctions, Secretary of State, Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Rewards Program, statutory authority  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 8:12 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to make sure we don't become them.

Long Dead Kings - Ode To The Oligarchs
Youtube oQckgXu6Jag
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'll give you a hint. Every Trump profit involves global kleptocracy and money-launderly, so follow the Cheetoh dust to collusion with the enemies of humanity everywhere.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean laundering. That job is never done.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ money please
// I don't accept Rubbles
/// Is that $5 mil a piece?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good luck collecting it, never mind living long enough to spend it.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.