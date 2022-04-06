 Skip to content
(KING 5 News) Hero Haven't they suffered enough?   (king5.com) divider line
11
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welp. I think we all know what to do with the seized oligarch yachts now.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
King 5, eh?  I'll just assume TFA is about Mariners fans.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: Welp. I think we all know what to do with the seized oligarch yachts now.


OMG, yes!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they can "Get Jesse" too
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes I know he isn't on that channel anymore.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have never seen this world come together as it is now.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is for the King reference subby

Cops in Kent Almost Live
Youtube 6JOQbwVJjxY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Holland America Line cancels 3 voyages to house Ukrainian refugees on cruise ship

I first interpreted that as "cancels 3 voyages intended to house Ukrainian refugees" and not "cancels 3 voyages so that they could house Ukrainian refugees".
 
Klicrai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh. Well, I've never booked a cruise, but if I ever do I know which company I'll choose.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This would be a brilliant gofundme.  How many cruise lines do you think are out there at 50% capacity that could free up some ships for this? It's meeting an urgent need while still allowing them to pay their employees (the horrible wages being a different discussion that is beyond our scope here).  Even better, they aren't burning half the fuel that a normal cruise would.  It's a win/win.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cruises and cruise ships are awesome. Subby is brain damaged.
 
