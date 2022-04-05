 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Charges dropped against married female couple who glitter bombed man with whom they had a "three-way type thing"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Kaitlin O'Donovan, pair of Circuit Court filings, Burglary, Crime, Jury, storming of the Clearwater home of Jacob Colon  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the mug shots I am pretty sure the dude was lucky it was only glitter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet he'll think twice about inviting them back....

/ Sounds like they did him a favor
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Based on the mug shots I am pretty sure the dude was lucky it was only glitter.


The downfall of the thruple is not when the two ladies get mad at you, because you are clearly in the wrong and need to apologize and get them flowers.

The downfall happens when the two ladies get mad at each other because neither of them will ever admit that they were or are wrong.

/ the proceeding post was a joke.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh, do not want
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I bet he'll think twice about inviting them back....

/ Sounds like they did him a favor


I wonder how long you would have to spend vacuuming up glitter before you decide it wasn't worth it.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh, would.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clicked to see what "glitter bombed" is a euphemism for these days.
Disappointed that it was literal.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most guys: Don't stick your dick in crazy
This guy: fark that, double down!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Based on the mug shots I am pretty sure the dude was lucky it was only glitter.


"Glitter is the herpes of craft supplies" -Demetri Martin

Kinda fits, I suppose.

Anyway, dude was probably all "Still worth it, but not worth doing it again".
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As The Tourettes Guy might say "They LOOK like a couple of raw assholes."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: iheartscotch: I bet he'll think twice about inviting them back....

/ Sounds like they did him a favor

I wonder how long you would have to spend vacuuming up glitter before you decide it wasn't worth it.


I feel like that question is less relevant because of the existence of autonomous cleaning bots like Roombas....
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: Meh, would.


Meh, would .... but could?
 
snitramc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: big pig peaches: iheartscotch: I bet he'll think twice about inviting them back....

/ Sounds like they did him a favor

I wonder how long you would have to spend vacuuming up glitter before you decide it wasn't worth it.

I feel like that question is less relevant because of the existence of autonomous cleaning bots like Roombas....


Glitter and static electricity will defeat a Roomba every time. That being said, it is FL, so that kind of electricity is in short supply up there. Here in flyover country, that nasty glitter shiat sticks to even hardwood floors.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah, a happy ending. Ah, Florida.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: AlgaeRancher: Based on the mug shots I am pretty sure the dude was lucky it was only glitter.

The downfall of the thruple is not when the two ladies get mad at you, because you are clearly in the wrong and need to apologize and get them flowers.

The downfall happens when the two ladies get mad at each other because neither of them will ever admit that they were or are wrong.

/ the proceeding post was a joke.


Proceed.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: AlgaeRancher: Based on the mug shots I am pretty sure the dude was lucky it was only glitter.

"Glitter is the herpes of craft supplies" -Demetri Martin

Kinda fits, I suppose.

Anyway, dude was probably all "Still worth it, but not worth doing it again".


That's funny because Dmitri Martin is the herpes of comedy.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🎵There are ladies who know all that glitters is gold🎵...

C'mon everybody, sing along, you know the words!
Can I get a WOOOO!
 
Farky McFarkface
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UberNeuman: As The Tourettes Guy might say "They LOOK like a couple of raw assholes."


His name is Colon.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

