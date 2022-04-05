 Skip to content
(KATU)   If you misplaced a dead dude in a homemade coffin, the cops would dig hearing from you   (katu.com) divider line
19
    More: Creepy, Unidentified man  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like someone's trying to stiff the cemetery.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dig hearing from me, or hear digging?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide by someone who didn't want to cause any trouble for folks. Bet he died of a narcotics overdose.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's office describes the person as a white man between 30 and 60 years old, 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 350 pounds, with brown and gray hair, and wearing a size 10.5 shoes. They say he had a healed surgery scar on his lower back.

It's alright, call off the search, I'm OK.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Sounds like someone's trying to stiff the cemetery.


I hope the detectives show rigor in their investigation  you know there's mortis story.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Suicide by someone who didn't want to cause any trouble for folks. Bet he died of a narcotics overdose.


I was thinking a bad surgeon who has a carpentry hobby.  Obviously he couldn't get his hands dirty, hence the above ground coffin.  So obvious.
/Case closed
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody didn't want to pay an extra $2K for the double-wide casket.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the precise location of all my dead dudes in homemade coffins.
 
Burra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whitest Kids U Know
Youtube NwpSW2Foexw
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Suicide by someone who didn't want to cause any trouble for folks. Bet he died of a narcotics overdose.


And then...buried himself??
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably just assumed the cemetery had after hours drop-off service. You know, like at Goodwill.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Misplaced?  Nope, not me.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Would have been great if he put in vampire fangs before lying down and dying.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mr. Eugenides: Suicide by someone who didn't want to cause any trouble for folks. Bet he died of a narcotics overdose.

And then...buried himself??


"A man was found dead inside a homemade casket that was left unburied at a rural Linn County cemetery"

Literally the first sentence in the article.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"If you misplaced a dead dude in a homemade coffin", as one does...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A most excellent T-shirt design.
 
