(The US Sun)   In WWII Ukrainian sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko earned the nom de guerre "Lady Death" after racking up 309 kills. A mysterious woman known only by the call sign "Charcoal" is taking a shot at the record this time around   (the-sun.com) divider line
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs."

Do not FARK with Galadriel.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a damn fine Nom de Guerre.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TypoFlyspray: "These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs."

Do not FARK with Galadriel.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope this one is real, the orcs need to be thinned out.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clicking a Sun link. Is this more or less real than the Ghost of RazgrizKiev in the opening days of the war?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely makes my rifle go off.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rip_Rufus: Not clicking a Sun link. Is this more or less real than the Ghost of RazgrizKiev in the opening days of the war?


Perhaps it's his sister. Or his wife.

It would explain her zeal.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Drunk History did a skit about her.  I think the drunk storyteller was Paget Brewster.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propaganda is Propaganda

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda
[Fark user image 850x579]


hah jokes on you the rest of that photo shows Poots foot in front of the muzzle
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]


Oh please pull the trigger and feel that scope slam into your eye socket Vlad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GamerGate Incels are pissed.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: TypoFlyspray: "These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs."

Do not FARK with Galadriel.

[c.tenor.com image 280x166]


I laughed at that scene. It was terrible.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Pavlichenko did that in something like 10 months, before she was injured and withdrawn from the field  She made a tour of the US, Canada, and Britain.

In Chicago, she stood before large crowds, chiding the men to support a second front. "Gentlemen," she said, "I am 25 years old and I have killed 309 fascist invaders by now. Don't you think, gentlemen, that you have been hiding behind my back for too long?" Her words settled on the crowd, then caused a surging roar of support.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]

Oh please pull the trigger and feel that scope slam into your eye socket Vlad.


I made that mistake the first time I ever shot a rifle that had a scope on it. It was a bolt action .30 06. Target was a bowling ball at about 100 yards. Hit it dead center and it blew everywhere. I still have the scar forty years later. Never made that mistake again.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]

Oh please pull the trigger and feel that scope slam into your eye socket Vlad.


I thought the same thing. He's Way close to that scope
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good idea to keep her identify a secret, that way if she's killed you can put in some other person as the propaganda. Same thing with the Ghost ace fighter pilot. But hey, I want to believe!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.


Remedios Gomez-Paraisowould like to have a word with you
 
WenchieDemenchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the eyes. It's her.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: TypoFlyspray: "These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs."

Do not FARK with Galadriel.

[c.tenor.com image 280x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

of the four women who are listed in Google as having played Galadriel, this is the only one who has apparently done a softcore pr0n version.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: I laughed at that scene. It was terrible.


Well, she was predicting her fall into evil and Evil is Hammy.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]


"Perfect bullseye, Mr. President, no one hits target like you."
"Pull back the target, let me see."
"Oh no, Comrade President, no need for that. The bullet went perfectly, no obstacles, dead center as you said it would."
"Well, let's have look anyway, no?"
(Range master runs away)
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Boojum2k: yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]

Oh please pull the trigger and feel that scope slam into your eye socket Vlad.

I thought the same thing. He's Way close to that scope


Don't be concerned, it's an Airsoft weapon.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.

Remedios Gomez-Paraisowould like to have a word with you


Lemme save ya'll some googling.
rejectedprincesses.comView Full Size

aka Kumander Liwayway - leader of the Huk rebellion.

/ Good work, phalamir.  I learned something new.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the gun farks are here to propagandize


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.


Still beats Cray-Pas.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WenchieDemenchie: Look at the eyes. It's her.[i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]


Nationwide is on Ukraine's side.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda[Fark user image image 850x579]

Oh please pull the trigger and feel that scope slam into your eye socket Vlad.


Notice the cheek-weld, that's were you're meant to be, with that rifle it's not recoiling anywhere into his eye unfortunately.
 
TypoFlyspray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: aperson: Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.

Still beats Cray-Pas.


Heck, Al Gore's code name was AlGore
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women are better shots with rifles than men.
My mom has shooting medals from school in Sweden (middle school and high school in the 50s) she said the girls were always 3 or 4 of the top 5 in class.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.


And "aperson" is the name to end all names

Sit down, Garfield, your lasagna is getting cold
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.

Remedios Gomez-Paraisowould like to have a word with you


She does have very striking eyebrows, but there's a little difference
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yellowjester: I see the gun farks are here to propagandize
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Won't someone think of babby?

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanos dated Lady Death for a few years. He may now be looking for someone for a rebound relationship.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pinner: DWomen are better shots with rifles than men.
My mom has shooting medals from school in Sweden (middle school and high school in the 50s) she said the girls were always 3 or 4 of the top 5 in class.


That was not my experience in the military. Most women I trained with had difficulty with basic qualifications.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: "These people are not human beings. Even the fascists were not as vile as these orcs."

Do not FARK with Galadriel.


Galadriel was the Morning Star and blonde. This lady has black hair, so Arwen Evening Star is more appropriate. Movie version I guess since book version didn't actually do anything.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.

Remedios Gomez-Paraisowould like to have a word with you

She does have very striking eyebrows, but there's a little difference


She also used to wear makeup and flowery dresses into battle, despite living in guerilla jungle camps.  She was about as frontline as you could get, but still dressed more primly than your grandmother on Sunday morning when she decided to go killing motherfarkers who had FA and were about to FO.  Compared to obtaining Maybelline in the jungles of the Philippines, shaping some eyebrows is rather pedestrian.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a charcoal grill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pinner: Women are better shots with rifles than men.
My mom has shooting medals from school in Sweden (middle school and high school in the 50s) she said the girls were always 3 or 4 of the top 5 in class.


To be fair, boys that age are easily confused between their rifle and their gun.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: phalamir: Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, so, I'm skeptical. Not that this woman exists necessarily, but that the woman with the immaculately manicured eyebrows in the photos is a front line solider.

Remedios Gomez-Paraisowould like to have a word with you

She does have very striking eyebrows, but there's a little difference

She also used to wear makeup and flowery dresses into battle, despite living in guerilla jungle camps.  She was about as frontline as you could get, but still dressed more primly than your grandmother on Sunday morning when she decided to go killing motherfarkers who had FA and were about to FO.  Compared to obtaining Maybelline in the jungles of the Philippines, shaping some eyebrows is rather pedestrian.


Ok, fair enough. And yet, this woman is appearing in fatigues with her face covered. So, maybe, make the most of what's showing.

Either way, if it's her or not, I hope she's real.
 
Trucker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good hunting.  Keep it up.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Fear the Clam: aperson: Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.

Still beats Cray-Pas.

Heck, Al Gore's code name was AlGore


How about the deep-cover CIA spy, Valerie Wilson, who when she chose a non-attributional cover name that would hide her true identity while employed in a non-official cover CIA posting overseas, chose to go by her maiden name: Valerie Plame. I'm sure she really fooled our adversaries with that and no one there was able to figure out her true identity.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aperson: Whether or not it's true, charcoal is sort of a lame call sign.


It is called operational security, something i know Americans have some problem with understanding.

If every call sign, from your elite people to the guy driving a lorry, is mundane then it enhances security as enemy Intelligence has much more difficulty separating the gold from the crap. This is why your operations plans should be called Operation Going To Pick Up Some Milk From The Shop and not Operation Blow shiat Up And Kick Arse.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Propaganda is Propaganda
[Fark user image 850x579]


He is indoors. Why TF is that poser wearing clear shooting glasses?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: This is why your operations plans should be called Operation Going To Pick Up Some Milk From The Shop and not Operation Blow shiat Up And Kick Arse.


In our defense, everything is Operation Monkey-Raping for Jefferson Davis' Glory and Jesus, even if it is changing the oil in a jeep, so good luck figuring out what is important and what is just gilding the anus.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd go camping with her. What? It's a legitimate strategy!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
the second art of TFA shows how absolutely trashed morale is on the Russian side:

in a blow to Putin's forces, a female Russian sniper with 40 kills to her name was captured after being abandoned on the battlefield, it was reported.  Irina Starikova - whose call sign is Bagira - is said to have told her captors she was left to die after being wounded in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
 
