(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida stripper pretends to be related to kid who died on amusement park ride, gives interviews to local news outlets wearing T-Shirt with his photo. "Officials say the case has not risen to the level of a crime"   (wfla.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb, but it might be possible that a Florida stripper may not have the best grip on reality.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it hadn't risen to the level of a crime, that must only be because she hasn't profited yet. She's lucky she got busted when she did.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If it hadn't risen to the level of a crime, that must only be because she hasn't profited yet. She's lucky she got busted when she did.


Yeah it sounds like she was starting to run a scam. Probably was going to run away with the money. She got caught before she took it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stripper has poor decision-making skills?

[NotThatShocked.jpg]
 
toast28
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't this thread useless without pictures?
 
hungryI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida trifecta realized!!!!!
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.

Even the strip club wants her to GTFO.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?


After seeing some vague pics in another article, no, it is not. She appears to lack even the basic qualifications to be a stripper, i.e. someone people would pay money to see naked.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If she's a stripper, why is she wearing a shirt?
 
berylman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lemme guess....she already started an unsanctioned go fund me or some fake charity fund me without the actual families knowledge
 
BigMax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Report her to the Florida Office of Stripper, Dancer and Adult Entertainer Discipline immediately.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?


You want pictures of an Orlando stripper?  Keep in mind...this ain't one of those hot, young Miami strippers in from out-of-town for the weekend.  This is going to be one of those 32 year old central Florida strippers with stretch-marks and stab-wounds.
 
muphasta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: [Fark user image 309x163]


I watched Friday w/my 18 year old son Sunday night. He said he was looking forward to seeing where all the memes came from. He did enjoy the movie though.
On Friday, he is heading over to our cousin's house who used to work at Ice Cube's movie production company. The cousin has some great stories from his time there.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigMax: Report her to the Florida Office of Stripper, Dancer and Adult Entertainer Discipline immediately.


FOSDAED.

That's a terrible acronym, though spankings are probably still in order.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?

After seeing some vague pics in another article, no, it is not. She appears to lack even the basic qualifications to be a stripper, i.e. someone people would pay money to see naked.


Maybe she was some sort of reverse stripper. They threw money at her to put her clothes back on.
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?

After seeing some vague pics in another article, no, it is not. She appears to lack even the basic qualifications to be a stripper, i.e. someone people would pay money to see naked.


Well, she could be on the Mon and Wed 11:00 am to 2:00 pm shift.
When it's super bright outside, takes a while for your eyes to adjust when you go in, THEN you see the gals. But you've already ordered a $5.99 steak special and you've got 45 min left on your lunch hr so you stay anyway and shoot some pool.
THAT shift. We used to call it "The C-section hours"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Johnson's real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning [...] According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.

From another TFA:

orlandosentinel.comView Full Size


Wow.  Orange looks really good on her.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SBinRR: According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.

Even the strip club wants her to GTFO.


Most strip clubs, even the really seedy ones, have standards.

"Bring in more cash than it costs to have you there" is one standard they all share.  Not only that, but strippers are people, many of them parents, and nobody's going to want someone who tried to profit off a kid's death anywhere near them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not a crime, but it might rise to the level of a tort, misappropriation of likeness, if they're using the person's face to make money
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is big money in outrage activism.  Grifters gonna grift.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they should ride her out of town on a pole.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: profited


4seasons85!: the money


berylman: fake charity


Unsung_Hero: tried to profit


moothemagiccow: to make money


There is no mention in the article about her trying to make any money.  I'm not sure why y'all think she had some sort of bad motive.

I think that really she was simply caught attempting to pull off a really great April Fool's prank.

Ya know, involving a kid that fell to his death.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: This is going to be one of those 32 year old central Florida strippers with stretch-marks and stab-wounds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?


I'm picturing black, overweight, missing at least 5 teeth (including two in the front), stretch marks from 3 children, and a tenuous grasp on the English language. I think this thread is fine without pictures.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?

You want pictures of an Orlando stripper?  Keep in mind...this ain't one of those hot, young Miami strippers in from out-of-town for the weekend.  This is going to be one of those 32 year old central Florida strippers with stretch-marks and stab-wounds.


That sounds like I imagined Larry's Villa. I never got the opportunity to see that place before it closed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Lewishena?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's doing what is called a 'Weather Campaign,' in the literature.  The boy's father knows exactly who this woman is, no matter what any of the women in the family say.

When the family receives a settlement, daddy will (again from the literature) 'make it rain' in the strip club for his favorite dancer.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bughunter: Johnson's real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning [...] According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.

From another TFA:

[orlandosentinel.com image 736x982]

Wow.  Orange looks really good on her.


She seems nice
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Lewishena?


Combining your favorite comedian and favorite TV show isn't how you're supposed to name your kids?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: toast28: Isn't this thread useless without pictures?

You want pictures of an Orlando stripper?  Keep in mind...this ain't one of those hot, young Miami strippers in from out-of-town for the weekend.  This is going to be one of those 32 year old central Florida strippers with stretch-marks and stab-wounds.


When i was so much younger (underage bartender younger) in Eureka, CA there was a strip club/topless dancers.   I lived at various times across the street, across the alley and in an apartment attached to the back of "Charlotte's" (if memory serves.   Went in once with some fishermen friends and there was a woman with neon blue hair (this was mid-70's, definitely no in style then) that looked fried and boobies that were, to be generous, saggy flattened pancakes.

But............one of the guys fell in love with her right on the spot, jumped up to her cage and I swear to god, they became a couple right there.  Not sure how long they lasted as I moved to Oregon pretty soon after that.  Now that I think about him, though, his nickname was Captain Garbage.   God I miss my hometown.  :)
 
BigMax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: bughunter: Johnson's real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning [...] According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.

From another TFA:

[orlandosentinel.com image 736x982]

Wow.  Orange looks really good on her.

She seems nice


Careful!  Beware her place on the hot crazy line...

[Pause - sees "drummer" in bzdrummer's user name]

Never mind. Go for it.
 
