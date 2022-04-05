 Skip to content
(MSN)   Putin's Daughters: Dad-ddyyyy they're taking all our Mon eeeey, gawd this is SO embarrassing, make it STOP   (msn.com) divider line
29
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll forgive me if I don't weep for their losses.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I present to them the world's smallest violin:

Did you see it? It's the size of quark
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image image 600x327]
[Fark user image image 411x731]


You'll find more empathy in a pack of wounded and starving wolves.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image image 600x327]
[Fark user image image 411x731]


Putin made a Real Doll of Ivanka.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

no1curr: I present to them the world's smallest violin:

Did you see it? It's the size of quark


Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image 600x327]
[Fark user image 411x731]


They're both equally worthless.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damn, chick has a five-head.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image image 600x327]
[Fark user image image 411x731]


They both have short jaws indicating they were fed diets of soft food growing up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image 600x327]
[Fark user image 411x731]


Ivanka is mildly attractive in spite of her brain.

That... Uh...

Fark user imageView Full Size


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to think "Surely the traditional gift in that situation is a gold-plated letter opener shaped like a dagger...." ?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
now i want to see the "IDK My BFF Jill" cartoon translated into Russian, with the mom replaced with Putin.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In reality, it's not fair.  Imagine getting punished for something your dad did?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reportedly May Be
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Vhen I vaz your age I had to keell many peoples in bread line for moneyz for disco, young lady!
Life vasn't handed to me on platez made of silverz!'
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Billy Ray Valentine quote
 
Mcavity
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The pic of Ivanka...
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Christ -- it's like the Seinfeld nose job episode...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chrisco123: In reality, it's not fair.  Imagine getting punished for something your dad did?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mcavity: The pic of Ivanka...[imgix.ranker.com image 850x441]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MWShannon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good!
 
BeerBear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dear kids: Boo farking hoo
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Cyberluddite: Putin's oldest daughter and TFG's oldest daughter--no similarities in any way, right?

[Fark user image image 600x327]
[Fark user image image 411x731]

Putin made a Real Doll of Ivanka.


You're confused, Donny had one made of Ivanka, Putin had one made of Melania.
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How the farking fark were they not already under sanction?  Do the oligarch sanctions not cover their families or something?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They weren't to begin with?

They're playing with daddy's stolen money aren't they? Then sanction them and anyone else that touches it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's an idea for a reality show: put them, Ivanka, and Manafort's daughters in a group house in LA and give them wacky tasks and challenges.
 
