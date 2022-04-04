 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The US Navy takes a break from crashing into other ships to report strange lights floating in the air and following the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge. With a pic of what balls of fire following a warship might look like   (nypost.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYPost, tho... So now not only do we have to question the existence of UFOs, but the Navy itself.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot down anything  ball of fire-ish following you.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nordics are generally considered the 'hottest' of the various ET-races
(from the pleiades or arcturus)

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ yes hahaha YES!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Why does the Navy person on the right look like Robert Picardo? Is the woman on the left supposed to be Jeri Ryan?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I haven't dealt with balls of fire since that unfortunate circumstance of mistaking Icy-Hot for Gold Bond lotion.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone please explain to me what a debeye shield is and how coupling and magnetic shadowing might cause such a thing in a charged environment with lots of p-static?

Oh ... sorry, never mind.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

There is a Navy, but it's really more of an budget travel cruise rewards program than a branch of the military.  I can personally attest that Bahrain is not the fun-loving desert paradise that the brochures described it as.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Well ill be.

Think it's Picardo
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning 
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Mark" said it's true so it must be true.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

'We need a spaceship'

'Should we get the Air Force to make one?'

'No it's a ship, we'll get the Navy to do it. Why would the Air Force know how to make a ship?'
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

They couldn't, not with their ghostbuster packs (from article).
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't shadow USS Portland.  She's got lasers.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The only way that cover could be improved is if someone shopped in a gay T-Rex and added a new title: Turned Gay By Interstellar Heteronormative Space Diplomacy
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not enough cousin bangin'.  We all know who the real culprit is.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/goodness gracious
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Car Sized Balls of Fire" is the name of my Smokey Robinson & The Miracles cover band.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/goodness gracious
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

"Please state the nature of your gullible absurdity"
 
