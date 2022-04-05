 Skip to content
(Maritime Executive)   You thought some other puns about the war in Ukraine were bad? Sea mine
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between these and leaving landmines in towns they retreat from, the number of out-and-out war crimes is atrocious.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone who can clean them up...


ChrisDe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Denjiro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know a guy who could help with this situation.

Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought sea mines were a violation of...okay, never mind.
 
lurkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: I know someone who can clean them up...


Done in two.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russia, do something about your government/dictator please!!!
 
Dwedit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Microsoft should be an expert at this kind of thing.
 
Vern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, and after seeing a video of the Bucha massacre, I wouldn't put it past Russia to mine the seas. There was footage of the mass graves, but they don't want to get the bodies out because of concerns that there are anti-personnel mines.

Another violation of the Geneva Convention. They just don't give a shiat anymore, this seems like Nero fiddling while Rome burns.
 
drayno76
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Subby, you craned really hard for that joke didn't you.

/Sorry.
/Not really.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We could clear the area, but it'll cost you an arm and a leg."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sometimes things look tough...

mattkc.comView Full Size
 
