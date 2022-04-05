 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Spelunker died doing what he loved, being stuck between a rock and a upside down hard place (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad, English-language films, spelunker John Edward Jones, Rescue, Medical student, John's brother Josh, 26-year-old dad's fatal mistake, equipment failure, only option  
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article refers to an incident from 2009. Which Im sure i saw here
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
<jumanji what year is it.png>
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah we were discussing cave shiat recently and this came up.

Old news is so exciting dot jpeg
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nutty Putty? Yep. Nutty Putty.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Deja-vu? You too?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Nutty Putty Caves | A Short Documentary | Fascinating Horror
Youtube jWwPg8ruxfI
 
ssaoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's some straight up nightmare fuel for some of us.
 
Pangit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think the new "news" is that they filled that in with concrete and Hoffa'd his ass..
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Died doing what he loved?? What's that? Screaming until you can't scream any longer?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah, I've read this before and watched that documentary....  that is something I would never in a billion years do.  I dont care if there's millions of dollars of gold in there somewhere for me to find.
Just reading about how he got stuck and how it kept getting worse freaks me out......
 
davynelson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old news or not, that is one way I don't think I could stand dying, not that I have a choice. Or hang dying. Or however you call what happened. I do stay away from caves in order to avoid that particular demise.  I must be either mildly or sanely claustrophobic.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

twonky: Article refers to an incident from 2009. Which Im sure i saw here


Back in the day when Abe Lincoln was shot we had a thread about it. Should we not have anymore threads about him because it happened a few years ago?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't dying while doing something you love the worst though? The last thoughts that I would have is "why, I loved you!"

Versus dying while doing something I hate: "I farking knew you wanted me dead."
 
woundedbear42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This isn't far from where I live, the dude went into an area that was known to be dangerous and to stay out of there; those caves have been a hazard for decades. He farked around and found out...sad too.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Being old means being forgetful about old news and not enduring butthurt from a repeat of old news - & stuff.
Try not to let "reruns" ruin your lives, young persons.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got three sentences into TFA and GTFO. My body shivered in sympathetic terror.

Mrs Flakcatcher thought I'd enjoy a tour of Hoover Dam's interior. As the tiny elevator headed to the base of the thing I nearly farking lost it. It took every ounce of self control for the next forty minutes not to flip out.

You'll never get me to go spelunking.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: twonky: Article refers to an incident from 2009. Which Im sure i saw here

Back in the day when Abe Lincoln was shot we had a thread about it. Should we not have anymore threads about him because it happened a few years ago?


oldfarthenry: Being old means being forgetful about old news and not enduring butthurt from a repeat of old news - & stuff.
Try not to let "reruns" ruin your lives, young persons.


If it were a legitimate story discussing the events surrounding that death, great.

This is a link from a farking British tabloid.
 
IamSporko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gah.... That's terrifying stuff.

I almost got stuck navigating a lemon squeezer. I had options but being 20 feet up and getting stuck is no fun. I can't imagine being underground and stuck.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ted?
 
comrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no not another one!

/ reads article. Repeat. fark off.
///
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get claustrophobic going in a storage trailer to look for opra requests, screw spelunking. I do love that word though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A friend of mine took me to a cave near here 4 years ago that his dad originally took him to. It's known by a relatively small group of people, I'd always heard about it but people who knew where it was tended to keep its location secret. It's got 5 chambers that you can access, possibly more. The first three are about the size of a minivan, the 4th about double that, and the 5th is way bigger and has a massive ice column in it that's in there year round. To get in you have to drop down into this little two foot by two foot hole between a bunch of rock slabs, then slide horizontally feet first through a little tunnel that's about the same diameter and about two body lengths long.
So it was fun and all but it's probably the last time I plan on going caving. Mild panic.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a spelunker, but it seems like it's one of those activities like scuba diving, that you farking don't do alone.  At the very least, a second opinion would've said, "you'd have to be a dumbass with a death wish to go headfirst into that."

And why would you exhale to get further into your mess as opposed to exhaling as much as possible, to back right the fark out?  Also, once he got himself in, why not just remain calm and go on a diet for 3 days, then ease back on out?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: If it were a legitimate story discussing the events surrounding that death, great.

This is a link from a farking British tabloid.


Maybe read it with a British accent in your head - or, I don't know, ignore it and move on to the next headline?
You can recover from this! We're with you, man!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

twonky: Article refers to an incident from 2009. Which Im sure i saw here


Nov 2009 https://www.fark.com/comments/4799234
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I get claustrophobic sitting between a table and a wall at a restaurant, total bull in china shop thing. But I'm also tall enough I don't fit in the back of minivans so no Uber, less than first class flights, and occasionally bounce my head on things that seemed high enough when they were installed by short people.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jWwPg8ruxfI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I'd always held the Daily Star in the highest esteem but going by this they don't have all their facts straight

"A cave diver tragically..."
No water -> not a cave diver

"The 26-year-old dad's fatal mistake was believing he could squeeze into the same spaces he used to be able to as a kid."
He was in an impassable-by-any-size part of a caving system he'd never been to before.

"Inching his way into the so-called Birth Canal head first..."
That's what he thought, but he was somewhere else
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Derek Force: yeah, I've read this before and watched that documentary....  that is something I would never in a billion years do.  I dont care if there's millions of dollars of gold in there somewhere for me to find.
Just reading about how he got stuck and how it kept getting worse freaks me out......


So wood chipper feet first or Nutty Putty cave slowly asphyxiating?
Sleep tight.
 
comrade
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: I get claustrophobic sitting between a table and a wall at a restaurant, total bull in china shop thing. But I'm also tall enough I don't fit in the back of minivans so no Uber, less than first class flights, and occasionally bounce my head on things that seemed high enough when they were installed by short people.


So cool so unique.
 
