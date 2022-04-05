 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   Florida man proposes killing manatees to stop the death of manatees. Guess they can't die if they're already killed   (wdbo.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
or we could quit propping up the uncompetitive Florida sugar industry and eliminate a huge source of runoff pollution
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lemmy did it.

Motorhead - Killed By Death
Youtube -TcTjb9Uw34
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: or we could quit propping up the uncompetitive Florida sugar industry and eliminate a huge source of runoff pollution


No no.  We have to MANAGE  these manatees.  Clearly they haven't had the correct management, and need the firm guiding hand of humans to help them out.  Good thing we're here, or they might be in real trouble.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hang on, we're coming to save you, blobby sea creatures!
 
hungryI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gawd, this state is farked up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: or we could quit propping up the uncompetitive Florida sugar industry and eliminate a huge source of runoff pollution


Florida is a disaster. Just kick out the people and let it revert to swamp.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just promise not to kill Hugh
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: whither_apophis: or we could quit propping up the uncompetitive Florida sugar industry and eliminate a huge source of runoff pollution

Florida is a disaster. Just kick out the people and let it revert to swamp.


Revert?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: whither_apophis: or we could quit propping up the uncompetitive Florida sugar industry and eliminate a huge source of runoff pollution

Florida is a disaster. Just kick out the people and let it revert to swamp.


As someone born and raised in Florida that moved away last year - when people ask why I would move from such a place or if I miss it I always respond "Florida is indeed paradise, but the people and politics have ruined it."
 
