 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Rare WW II Canadian tank found rusting in field. Looks politely badass   (cbc.ca) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Tank, World War II, footage of a rare Canadian tank, M4 Sherman, World War I, M3 Lee, abandoned tank, Gun turret  
•       •       •

1581 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 5:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ram tanks aren't super-rare in and of themselves; but this one is a rare conversion to the Kangaroo (often touted as the first APC).

Short-lived Regiment (Oct 44 to June 45); insignia is rare and attracts a premium in the collecting world (also many fakes).

My 'Roo stuff:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not subby
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it being towed by a rusting tractor?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interesting thing I learned from TFA was the Canadians lost 70% of their troops in Normandy while repositioning, that seems really, really high.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no turret anywhere in sight.
I think we found the current champion of the turret throw gentlemen. Those t72s in ukraine have a ways to go to catch up.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice bullet holes. I envision bullets blasting their way through the steel only to ricochet and bounce around inside. Must have been horrifying siting inside when it came under fire.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark does a tank go unnoticed for 80+ years?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: How the fark does a tank go unnoticed for 80+ years?


myopia
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: How the fark does a tank go unnoticed for 80+ years?


I'm sure the British locals knew it was there, but it was worth writing a fluff piece for a Canadian website when some Canadian tourists came across it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: How the fark does a tank go unnoticed for 80+ years?


Nobody cared or thought it would have any historic value. They used it for target practice. Pretty much shows where their heads were at.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible to rust aggressively?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Canadian tank commander?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/always with the negative waves
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a rusted tank might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: mudesi: How the fark does a tank go unnoticed for 80+ years?

I'm sure the British locals knew it was there, but it was worth writing a fluff piece for a Canadian website when some Canadian tourists came across it.


What about when a British historian makes a video about it and explains why it's in that location... ?
Incredibly Rare WW2 Tank Wreck Located
Youtube vl3WPpeYyK0
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is it possible to rust aggressively?


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While we're on the subject of tanks, earlier today I was thinking about how the Russian government likes to stage military parades.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Before I always thought of them as being no more than a heavy-handed way for an authoritarian regime to inspire supporters and intimidate dissidents. Today it dawned on me that for Ukrainian farmers watching it on TV it was like the Home Shopping Channel.

/if it has a Z spray painted on it that means it's free.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Destination Discovery members took a hike through moorlands in the Peak District in northern England. The marshy area has been used as a military firing range and the abandoned tank sits in open land.

One might call it a Ram Ranch.

"Not a sight you see everyday and probably don't expect to," the group said. "However, here is how it looks in all its glory."

That's what he said.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: The interesting thing I learned from TFA was the Canadians lost 70% of their troops in Normandy while repositioning, that seems really, really high.


That's not what it said.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there a secret competition or prank going on to pick the absolute worst possible music to set your YouTube video to?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Juc: no turret anywhere in sight.
I think we found the current champion of the turret throw gentlemen. Those t72s in ukraine have a ways to go to catch up.


This variant never actually had a turret - it was modified to serve as an APC.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: robodog: The interesting thing I learned from TFA was the Canadians lost 70% of their troops in Normandy while repositioning, that seems really, really high.

That's not what it said.

In Normandy, about 70 per cent of Canada's infantry casualties happened when the men were walking to their objective.


Ok
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Advertisement
Oshawa Penny Saver

Canadian tank (APC), needs some work, free to a good home in the Ukraine. Can not ship. Customer must take it away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Where's the Canadian tank commander?
[Fark user image 581x304]
/always with the negative waves


He looks like a proper medieval soldier or Viking farmer. That hat looks totally authentic.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: no turret anywhere in sight.
I think we found the current champion of the turret throw gentlemen. Those t72s in ukraine have a ways to go to catch up.


It never had a turret.  The Kangaroo conversion had the turret removed so it could carry troops:

Tank Chats #46 Ram Kangaroo | The Funnies | The Tank Museum
Youtube -DjcNZWVa0w
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: DOCTORD000M: robodog: The interesting thing I learned from TFA was the Canadians lost 70% of their troops in Normandy while repositioning, that seems really, really high.

That's not what it said.

In Normandy, about 70 per cent of Canada's infantry casualties happened when the men were walking to their objective.

Ok


I read that as 70% of the casualties that happened in Normandy occurred during walking.  Not that 70% of the troops were lost.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Is there a secret competition or prank going on to pick the absolute worst possible music to set your YouTube video to?


If only that was the extent of the issues with Dr. Felton's videos.  Back in January he made a video that erroneously claimed that a German museum had sold a Tiger tank to a private collector.  For context, saying a museum sold an original artifact for profit is one of the worst accusations you can make against it short of accusing it of actual criminal acts.

https://daspanzermuseum.de/regarding-mark-feltons-king-tiger-still-in-lake-video/
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
....The Canadians also came up with a never-built variant on the M4 Sherman called the Skink:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Intended as an anti-aircraft vehicle, redesigns kept it from getting to Europe before Allied air forces destroyed the Luftwaffe it was intended to shoot down.  The one that made it turned out to be great at whacking infantry, but with air superiority they weren't needed.  The handful of Skinks completed were scrapped, and IIRC there's just one surviving test turret.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: robodog: DOCTORD000M: robodog: The interesting thing I learned from TFA was the Canadians lost 70% of their troops in Normandy while repositioning, that seems really, really high.

That's not what it said.

In Normandy, about 70 per cent of Canada's infantry casualties happened when the men were walking to their objective.

Ok

I read that as 70% of the casualties that happened in Normandy occurred during walking.  Not that 70% of the troops were lost.


Ok, perhaps imprecise wording on my part, 70% of lost troops were lost in repositioning.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: While we're on the subject of tanks, earlier today I was thinking about how the Russian government likes to stage military parades.

[Fark user image 850x566]

Before I always thought of them as being no more than a heavy-handed way for an authoritarian regime to inspire supporters and intimidate dissidents. Today it dawned on me that for Ukrainian farmers watching it on TV it was like the Home Shopping Channel.

/if it has a Z spray painted on it that means it's free.


The Z is for Zelensky, obviously :)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: MythDragon: Is it possible to rust aggressively?

[media.giphy.com image 290x162]


Rusting is just a really slow fire.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.