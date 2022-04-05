 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Given the price of gas, that's probably a half a million dollar accident   (wfsb.com) divider line
13
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gas and oil come with a "cradle to the grave" responsibility.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looking at that picture, I have to wonder why he shaves the unibrow, but isn't  as fussy about the rest of his hair?
 
goodncold
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's like half a tank on a Ford F-150!!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crash, subby.  When vehicles run into things, it's a crash, and the operator is at fault.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus, make sure he didn't go awol from some Army base.  Check him for Captain Trips.  They have a home test now, right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 400x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


Still got a 5 from the Russian judge
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At Battle Creek gas prices, that would have taken 100k gallons to hit that price tag.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 400x299]


I can't uneven.
 
Katwang
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could the video player make the picture any smaller? I can still kind of tell what is going on.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Were birds involved?

Hitchcock's "The Birds" (1963) - Gas station scene
Youtube 5-HYj5cLfEI
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Crash, subby.  When vehicles run into things, it's a crash, and the operator is at fault.


Well certainly when their surname is Lopez it is, if it had been Smith or Baker or something similarly WASPY then it would have been an accident and an ambulance would have been called even if there were no obvious signs of injury.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Katwang: Could the video player make the picture any smaller? I can still kind of tell what is going on.
[Fark user image image 425x286]


I was going to ask if the video was shot on a potato.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

