(MSN)   Over a quarter of American kids have the pre-a-beetus   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 1:46 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over a quarter of American kids are obese or morbidly obese sounds a little low.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The medical industry and big pharma rub their hand$ in anticipation.

(Just for those with high end insurance of course)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They'll drop the weight once they get hooked on oxy.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


American parents to American kids:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
but body positivity, amiright?
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a lot of crappy food parents are giving their kids.

Yay Big Ag I guess.
 
sforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we call that subset of kids the "Quarter Pounders"?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ship 'em off to fat camp with the Finkelstein shiat-kid!
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Call Liberty!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've noticed the last few Easters, it's harder to find the pure sugary candy, but there is more and more chocolate. A few years ago almost no one was making chocolate crucifixes. Now there are a plethora of them out there.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Americans today sees an obese model : You go girl! You are so beautiful!

Also Americans today : What - my kids have diabetes? *shocked*
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Yeah yeah yeah.
Can we hit McD's on the way home? I haven't eaten in, like, 40 minutes!'
 
guilt by association
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
George Carlin on Fat People
Youtube nLRQvK2-iqQ
 
oldfool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh those poor fat bastards
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor kids, it's not their fault they have terrible parents.
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks around nervously while eating a hot dog and a cherry cola.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Societal collapse.

/climate change is irrelevant
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I feel bad for obese kids but you can't say anything about it to their obese parents.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I've noticed the last few Easters, it's harder to find the pure sugary candy, but there is more and more chocolate. A few years ago almost no one was making chocolate crucifixes. Now there are a plethora of them out there.


Enough to fill several piñatas, you might say.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I feel bad for obese kids but you can't say anything about it to their obese parents.


Sure you can, you just have to walk briskly away afterward.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can see why if they are prone to sit around on the floor and eat spoonfuls of Demerara sugar from a jar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

max_pooper: Poor kids, it's not their fault they have terrible parents.


Nonsense, half of those kids probably drive their parents to drink.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My kid went the all natural route and got type 1 through an auto-immune disorder. Since she was 7 and is 20 now. I know it isn't exactly relevant to this thread but I wouldn't mind seeing Matt Gaetz fired into the sun for his comments about capping insulin prices and losing weight
 
