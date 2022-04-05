 Skip to content
Rope Nope found hiding in couch
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's "Nope Rope".
Do I have to do everything here!?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Danger noodle?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ajgeek: It's "Nope Rope".
Do I have to do everything here!?



Don't shame dyslexic submitters. They just got recognized in Idaho.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That is much larger than the ratsnakes we had in our house in Virginia. It was a farmhouse, so I was pretty happy to have rat snakes in the crawlspace beneath the house, they ate the mice. It was rare one of them would come topside, but I caught one of them hatching a family in the coat closet. I weighed my fear of snakes with my fear of mice and let her be...

/they aren't venomous, and they don't bite
//even if they bite, they have no real teeth
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: Danger noodle?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Danger Noodle.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
