(The US Sun)   Super callous Putin mystic suffers from psychosis
86
    More: Creepy, Russia, Russian thinker Aleksandr Dugin, RUSSIA'S invasion, Putin's Rasputin, Russian soldiers, key influence, Marlene Laruelle, Putin's Russia  
•       •       •

86 Comments     (+0 »)
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*golf clap*, subby
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I won't click that link, but that doesn't mean I can't upvote the headline.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you say it loud enough it will sound quite atrocious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Putin let himself be suckered by a proponent of starting land wars in Asia? How's that working out for you, Mr Guy Who Used To Have Many Tanks?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year candidate right there..
 
Joan of Snark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make me wonder if tomorrows Russians will place his penis in a jar next to the last guy.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its almost like the Nazis are coming from inside the house.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALRIGHT. That was good. Good headline. NOMNOMNOM
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone is trying to shift blame for the invasion.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spoonful of polonium helps the war crimes go down.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imperfect Pixels: *golf clap*, subby


I knew I wasn't the only one who tried to sing it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done schlubby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think anything this year will beat that headline.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you say it loud enough it will sound quite atrocious.


And if Putin hears you you'll get polonium (high doses)
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imperfect Pixels: *golf clap*, subby


Wait. Is that headline ACTUALLY a Randy Rainbow level song parody?  😆
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This often happens to the terminally ill. Some con man who tells them what they want to hear while devouring their fortune.

Of course it's Putin and his evil nut job is telling him to wreck the world and this is why details matter people!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a waste of a great headline on a rag most of won't click.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Handsome B. Wonderful: I don't think anything this year will beat that headline.


If this doesn't make the best headlines nominations, the system is broken. Subby is a hero.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap?

Golf clap, subby.
 
Aar1012
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rindred: Marcus Aurelius: If you say it loud enough it will sound quite atrocious.

And if Putin hears you you'll get polonium (high doses)


But at least he'll lay upon your grave some roses
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, project much?  Sounds like denazification needs to start at home.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again -- all of this would be amusing if the consequences weren't brutal war crimes and mass deprivation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.


Didn't they have to kill him in several unpretty ways before he finally stayed dead?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, subby, he suffers from Marx and Engels.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for having more smaller countries not fewer larger ones. Russia can't feed or control their own population properly, they need to stop trying to expand their incompetence.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His approach to Asia is one thing; with respect to the United States, from his Foundation of Geopolitics (1997):

Russia should use its special services within the borders of the United States to fuel instability and separatism, for instance, provoke "Afro-American racists". Russia should "introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements - extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics".[9]

Just in case anyone doubts if Putin has been following his playbook. 1997, folks.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've mentioned this before. We visited St Petersburg when the Russians were invading Georgia. Our ancient guide at the Hermitage didn't hide how much she approved.

Nationalism is not just for X anymore
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: Hey Nurse!: I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.

Didn't they have to kill him in several unpretty ways before he finally stayed dead?


Poisoned, stabbed, shot, shot again, and beaten. Then they went to work on him
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alt.blank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammit, one of the best headlines i've ever seen here. excellent work, subby.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Arkkuss: Hey Nurse!: I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.

Didn't they have to kill him in several unpretty ways before he finally stayed dead?

Poisoned, stabbed, shot, shot again, and beaten. Then they went to work on him


Don't forget the tying up and throwing him into the river.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So Putin let himself be suckered by a proponent of starting land wars in Asia? How's that working out for you, Mr Guy Who Used To Have Many Tanks?


Oh, don't you worry - he still has many tanks.
They're just "visiting" neighbors <wink wink>.
Just like my first dog is "visiting" neighbors on a farm upstate - for the last 40 years.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subby. Well done, indeed.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: No, subby, he suffers from Marx and Engels.


I'm not subby, but Putin has straight-up said that the USSR was inferior to the Russian Empire. He has no interest in any illusion of equality for the people or communism, he wants to be the new czar ruling over peasants, has repeatedly mentioned the old map of the empire, and the Belarus puppet president had that map on display as the planned military campaign. So yeah, whoever he's following, it definitely isn't Marx/Engels.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have used "fascist" instead of "Putin," but it's OK.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with Russia and bearded mystics? It's like it's one of their foundational myths, one pops up in every major period of Russian history.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to say it out loud a couple of times :)
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotdamn subby. 👍
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Russians ever noticed how few people want to move there? Ever think there might be a reason? Yeah, that's why nobody thinks they should rule the world, either.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I would have used "fascist" instead of "Putin," but it's OK.


That would definitely fit the rhyme better, but I have to wonder if it would be confusing since there is more than one Super-callous, fascist "mystic" who suffers from psychosis.
 
hungryI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garth Hudson's evil doppelganger.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1861 85% of the residents of Russia were peasants who were denied the privilege of leaving their "employment" even if to go next door and find another employer.  Education was out of the question.

Religion could poorly compete with supersition, magical thinking except when it came to creating a god out of the czar.  Fatalism was the meditation of the day to be broken, like Snow White with the kiss of a prince, by the czar hearing the plight of the 85% and changing the world.  It didn't happen. It's not designed to happen.

Larger than life Rasputin was and is still part of the magic.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading this headline is almost better than the time we all saw Julie Andrews' tits... (nsfw)

Almost.

Top notch job, subs! Full points.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: Hey Nurse!: I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.

Didn't they have to kill him in several unpretty ways before he finally stayed dead?


He didn't die of old age, either. He was poisoned, stabbed, shot, hung, stretched, disemboweled, drawn and quartered. Also known as Rasputin the Cruel, Rasputin the Torturer, Rasputin the Despised, and Rasputin the Unholy. And dig this, there was a prophecy. Just before his head died. His last words were, "Death is but a door. Time is but a window. I'll be back."
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTM. Maybe year.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of bullshiat in that link.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Arkkuss: Hey Nurse!: I think this guy might want to study history and see how Rasputin died. It weren't pretty.

Didn't they have to kill him in several unpretty ways before he finally stayed dead?

He didn't die of old age, either. He was poisoned, stabbed, shot, hung, stretched, disemboweled, drawn and quartered. Also known as Rasputin the Cruel, Rasputin the Torturer, Rasputin the Despised, and Rasputin the Unholy. And dig this, there was a prophecy. Just before his head died. His last words were, "Death is but a door. Time is but a window. I'll be back."


Well, from the looks of this guy he wasn't wrong...
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


