(We Are Central PA)   Can 74-year-old woman really get arrested for threatening police with "white witchery?" What about black magikery or pink sorcery?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
29
•       •       •

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't mess with cleric's
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see granny's pink sorcery.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well-placed phone calls to the DA and certain higher-ups in the FoP would have done the same thing--- wait, she's not politically and financially connected to the community.
 
Two16
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't mess with cleric's


Don't mess with cleric's what?
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Cause it's witchcraft wicked wicked witchcraft. And I know it's probably tabooooooo.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait a minute did the article say Blair County?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently, if she can try to scare him with threats that aren't real, he can arrest her with charges that will be dismissed.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like she got "witchery" and "biatchery" mixed up.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ I'm just doing Wacky Packages from now on
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pink Sorcery is the name of my ladies' sex toy line.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stupid to call them with your threats/predictions; calls to the police are recorded.  Keep your bonehead-ery to in-person alonetimes, where (if he's off duty and not recording you) it's at least 'he said/she said'.
 
Ldrtchbrd [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I prefer Chartreuse Shenanigans.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the officer believes he is being harmed then it is assault.

Cite: Deputy David Faiivae vs. Seeing a bag that may have had fentanyl in it.
 
Saluki222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's all pink on the inside.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sheriff  Newt  reporting  for duty
 
gbv23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Satanic panic in the attic: Sheriff  Newt  reporting  for duty


He got better.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She would have been better off saying that she had video evidence of the drugs being planted by an officer.
 
Pangit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At 74, no one wants her pink sorcery.

It's probably more like a grey parlor trick.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yes.  It's a threat.  Go up to a cop and scream, "I'm going to hurt you in unspecified ways!" and see how long it is before you're eating concrete.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Freschel: Wait a minute did the article say Blair County?


The what?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She cursed the cop with impotence, which is when he knew magic was real, as it explained his repeated failures in bed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Don't mess with cleric's


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a nice day for som
White witcheryyyyy
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can someone look up the arrest record and figure out why it was a felony for weed?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

