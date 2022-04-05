 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   I Love You A-Latte coffee shop victim of hatchet attack, terrible name   (wfaa.com)
    Axe, hand hatchet  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hatchet Face?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't know where that memory came from
//I blame you
 
special20
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did somebody pop a cappuccino into somebody else?
 
special20
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I Love You A-Latte!  Split your face open with a Ma-CHA-tay!!!"
 
shubai33 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With it only being a hatchet I assume they were just inquiring if the owner read Sutter Cane's short stories.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The writing in that article makes baby Jesus weep, and become a cutter.
 
