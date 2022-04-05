 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Father, daughter survive Phantom of God for attending NY Yankees spring training game   (wfla.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashley shared a video of their experience in Tampa on social media. The post has since gone viral.

And now everyone in Chicago knows they're Yankees fans.

Not sure this is going to work out well for them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God: F*ck these Yankees fans in particular!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c1.iggcdn.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you possibly have meant wrath?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The father and daughter were hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital Saturday. They were.. dischargedMonday morning just in time to catch their flight back home to Chicago."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Could you possibly have meant wrath?


No, wraith, like ghost.  You know, the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost? Like that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So God is a White Sox fan?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Ashley shared a video of their experience in Tampa on social media. The post has since gone viral.

And now everyone in Chicago knows they're Yankees fans.

Not sure this is going to work out well for them.


Yankees fans are, somehow, more obnoxious than Sox fans. Everyone already knows
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Could you possibly have meant wrath?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before heading to the airport, they went back to the parking lot where they were struck by lightning...

Again?!? What are the odds? Maybe they should just stay away from that parking lot.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
carscoops.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hobnail: Herr Flick's Revenge: Could you possibly have meant wrath?

No, wraith, like ghost.  You know, the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost? Like that.


God is dead.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: So God is a White Sox fan?


Lightning fan. He was waiting for the game at Amalie to start.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fsbilly: hobnail: Herr Flick's Revenge: Could you possibly have meant wrath?

No, wraith, like ghost.  You know, the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost? Like that.

God is dead.


Approves of post:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ox45tallboy: Ashley shared a video of their experience in Tampa on social media. The post has since gone viral.

And now everyone in Chicago knows they're Yankees fans.

Not sure this is going to work out well for them.

Yankees fans are, somehow, more obnoxious than Sox fans. Everyone already knows


Disagree.  Red Sox fans and Yankees fans are about equally loudmouthed and annoying, but at least the Yankees fans have sort of earned it.  The unearned arrogance of Sox fans make them the most insufferable.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fsbilly: hobnail: Herr Flick's Revenge: Could you possibly have meant wrath?

No, wraith, like ghost.  You know, the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost? Like that.

God is dead.


No, he's uh.. he's resting.

Beautiful plumage.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry I wasn't there to help. I could have given her CPR, iykwimaityd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
[dramatic reenactment]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The necklace she was wearing left a burn mark.  That ain't gonna buff out.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Before heading to the airport, they went back to the parking lot where they were struck by lightning...

Again?!? What are the odds? Maybe they should just stay away from that parking lot.


God must really hate that parking lot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
