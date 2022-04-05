 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Welcome to 2022, where even the emojis are engaging in mass shootings   (foxnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Firearm, Sacramento police, Associated Press, Sacramento Police Department, Penelope Scott, Sacramento County Main Jail, Smiley Martin, custody Tuesday morning  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A weird headline is still not going to get me to click a Fox News article.  Nice try though subby...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Smiley, but he ain't smilin'.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His mom is an accomplice. There's no way that name didn't screw him up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now 🙂 is in deep 💩
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
possession of a machine gun

At least it wasn't an assault machine gun with extra clips.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


Easy, pal.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


Don't you have an appointment driving around in your truck recording a facebook video because your wife kicked you out of the house again because you didn't pick up your daughter's diorama supplies and you told here "that's a women's job".?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
watchmen.jpg

/ who needs graphics when they are all up here?
// in my noodle?
/// Have a Nice Day!
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


But don't you dare call them a racist!
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out

So this was more of a gunfight than a mass shooting.
 
vegasj
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


Nope.

facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: Smiley Martin, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday morning as he recovered at a hospital from injuries suffered during the gunfire that broke out

So this was more of a gunfight than a mass shooting.


Exactly. I don't know why they call this a mass shooting when it was probably like 4-5 different shootings all near the same spot.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a proud and momentous occasion in the evolution of this nation when we can now say;

"oh, that wasn't mass shooting type A, so it doesn't really count.  It was mass shooting type B which featured predominately Black people, so we don't even have to mourn, never mind have sympathetic media coverage."

Good times...
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mimekiller: Do you guys think someone named "Deandre" purcahsed a legal firearm lmao


I do. Because I know one. She's a middle class, middle aged, mom.

Can you please explain your question for those of us who don't follow? I'll stick around and wait, there's no rush.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.