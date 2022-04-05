 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Psychedelic Furs, Love & Rockets, The Alarm, Japan, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #328. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
20
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

37 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Apr 2022 at 12:30 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
posted by (numerous) requests, let me know if you think it needs any updates or changes:

PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.


A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)


Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a daily
It's one scene, well...probably more than one. I haven't edited yet, just pulled out the bad shots, which is like 75% as usual.

4.4.22 daily Stone Guardians
Youtube LaK-77QqCHo
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, then...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

sno miser, standing by, well crashed on the couch.. present!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread.


But not a non-penguin thread, from what I've experienced.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good morning all!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am here :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x298]


you have carte blanche to play whatever "real rock" you like and your first pull is radioactive? alrighty then
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: .

But not a non-penguin thread, from what I've experienced.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: socalnewwaver: Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread.

But not a non-penguin thread, from what I've experienced.


no. 'round these parts we embrace the penguin.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Standing by!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by!


How was Numan last week?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Standing by!

How was Numan last week?


It was awful. Definitely don't go. This statement may not be true.

/Numan was farking awesome!!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x298]

you have carte blanche to play whatever "real rock" you like and your first pull is radioactive? alrighty then


TIME FOR ANOTHER
*train sound*
*gunfire*
CLASSIC TRACK
*helicopter, fades*
*Foo Fighters - Learn to Fly*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
djslowdive:

/Numan was farking awesome!!

https://www.setlist.fm/setlist/gary-numan/2022/neptune-theatre-seattle-wa-2b894812.html

I would have gone just for the encore, wow.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.