(UPI)   "It's the highest flying dummy downhill in the world that we know of, because it goes off our aerial site, no other dummy down hill goes off an aerial site. So these dummies are literally 60 to 70 vertical feet in the air before they crash land,"   (upi.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They couldn't get video from someone standing up front?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was anybody singing "MMmm mmmm mmmm mmmm...."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I used to roll dummies out the door of a King Air at 600' and 200 kts to test parachutes. Those farkers sometimes required a surprising amount of digging to recover.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It's the highest flying dummy downhill in the world that we know of...these dummies are literally 60 to 70 vertical feet in the air before they crash land"

That's a pretty good description of those WW3 threads.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that we know of......
 
gregario
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At first I thought this should have been on the politics tab.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

xanadian: Was anybody singing "MMmm mmmm mmmm mmmm...."


while rubbing their pants?
 
BigChad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Surprising that they are closing, looks like there is still plenty of snow...
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Once there was this kid who...
 
