(UPI)   Truckload of cookies overturns. spills load on highway. Truckload of milk, hungry kids immediately dispatched to scene   (upi.com) divider line
12
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn, I could help if it weren't so far away.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not cookies... Biscuits. Digestive biscuits. If you tried to serve them to American kids, they would cut you. Very nice with tea, though.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a digestive biscuit spill. Kids will be showing up with tea with milk.

12349876
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cookie isn't the best description, but you just say biscuit to an American, they're going to think of the buttermilk biscuits you get at KFC and Cracker Barrel.
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm always saddened to read of a pot field found and burned. It's a tragedy, of course, but I'd like to know beforehand and stand downwind.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Here's what I think Of when someone says biscuits:

" get your biscuits in the oven and your buns in the bed"

Kinky Freeman
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my interest.

/this comment only makes sense if your using the mobile version of Fark.
 
KB202
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes, and in this modern, globally-connected world with an internet search engine in every pocket, we should keep catering to USians so they keep not learning anything.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like there should be a relevant Far Side or Calvin and Hobbes cartoon, but I can't think of one.
 
pdieten
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

American kids like graham crackers too. These aren't different enough that they'd notice, just wonder why they're round.

/ chocolate digestives are the bomb. I grab a box when the middle eastern grocery up the street has them.
 
Cosmos3311
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Love this headline!!
 
