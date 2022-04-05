 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   Doing covers of all the Evil Dictator hits of the last century, Putin's troops are destroying farm equipment and mining farmer's fields, raising the specter of a second Holodomor. C'mon NATO you were literally built for this: Time for the Kyiv Airlift   (politico.eu) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senate republicans are still blocking revoking Russia's trade status with the US because they support Putin's war crimes because Putin supports them.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damage is done.. they did it all and are retreating to the Eastern Front to hold that territory.

Our only immediate recourse would be to unleash the combined NATO airpower to completely destroy his remaining forces where they currently reside.

I'm fine with that, but the blowback would be pretty substantial.

You OK if Putin sends missiles to Berlin, Paris or London? I mean... you have to accept that doing this will also result in casualties on NATO's side. Those casualties could be quite high depending on how Putin responds.

I understand that and say go for it. But do the people asking for this realize that Putin can and will reach out and touch people you care about in response? If they do and feel the same way... by all means.

Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?


Uzbekistan, It's your time to shine!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Holodomor that guy from Game of Thrones?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.


Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?

Uzbekistan, It's your time to shine!


I still think Finland should jump in the game.

:P
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?


what percentage of their missiles have to work, for them to still take out major European cities?  And they do still have subs that can launch missiles.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?


Maybe that's why Putin has primarily been sending in conscripts into Ukraine:  he's holding his more veteran forces back, hoping that he can goad the West into an expanded conflict.

Sign of a true nutbar, imho.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love these headlines from people who don't understand what NATO's mandate is.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO:  NATO Helpdesk.  May I have your NATO membership number, pleeeease?  It should be on your NATO membership card, sir or ma'am.   When you joined NATO, we sent you a welcome kit.  The card was in the NATO tote bag next to your NATO membership discount card. Can you speak up?  Sounds like you're in a warzone.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughtco.comView Full Size

We've done a humanitarian airlift before, and when facing down an actual military power.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder of the Holodomor

The Holodomor: Ukraine's Soviet Terror-Famine
Youtube 3cN0hQ2eJYA
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?


Nuclear deterrent (n): why we don't piss Russia off.

That being said there are reasons NATO isn't directly assisting Ukraine outside of dying in a nuclear inferno.  The country was already divided so stepping in on the side of the people who identified with Ukraine vs those who identified with Russia - there wasn't really a clear border there.  Kind of like picking R vs D...folks are everywhere.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a bright idea: send in NATO troops but dress them as Swiss Army, armed with Swiss Pocket Nukes.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has an interesting interpretation of NATO's charter.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?


Does it even need to be NATO?

I wouldn't be surprised if we find out that José Andrés / World Central Kitchen finds a way to do it.  (And then Bezos would take credit, as he gave WCK a bunch of money last year)

Another possible supplier would be Elon Musk's brother Kimbal.  He's got a charity that funds learning gardens for schools, so he might already have contacts with seed suppliers.  (I think they have kits they send to schools, not just money)
 
Lexx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It occurs to me that the NATO excuse to not allow Ukraine in is "we don't admit countries with disputed borders into NATO".  And Russia's response to that is "Ok let's invade small areas of all our neighboring countries considering joining NATO to prevent that".
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Senate republicans are still blocking revoking Russia's trade status with the US because they support Putin's war crimes because Putin supports them.


You might want to brush up on that bit of trivia.

A bipartisan group had reservations as to how much power Biden would have to reverse this decision.  On Monday, Democrats on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House against acting before Biden had coordinated with allies and reached a decision on both matters. The House voted Wednesday on a narrower bill to ban Russian energy imports after Biden instituted the ban by executive order.  so actually, it was Biden who held it up until he could take credit with an EO.  making it look like it was his idea.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the threat of nuclear war.  Even if there were no such things as nuclear weapons, intervention can't be contemplated until you answer 2 questions:

1)  How many NATO troops are you willing to see die?
2)  How many Russian civilians are you willing to see killed by NATO actions?

If these numbers aren't at least in the thousands and tens of thousands, then you do not want NATO to get involved.

And, of course, there are nuclear weapons.  Russian armor may seem like shiat, but we know the Russians make some pretty reliable rockets.  Banking on their nuclear deterrent not working would be literally the most irresponsible decision humans ever made.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lymond01: The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?

Nuclear deterrent (n): why we don't piss Russia off.

That being said there are reasons NATO isn't directly assisting Ukraine outside of dying in a nuclear inferno.  The country was already divided so stepping in on the side of the people who identified with Ukraine vs those who identified with Russia - there wasn't really a clear border there.  Kind of like picking R vs D...folks are everywhere.


Kind of like those idiots back in 2006/2007 who suggested splitting Iraq into three semi-autonomous regions for the Sunni Arabs, Shia'a Arabs, and Kurds. That was among the most ignorant, idiotic foreign policy suggestions I've ever heard in my life.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of Farkers want to get this nuclear war over quickly so it doesnt interfere with their summer plans.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?


Exactly.  A country without a Republican party, since they're in Putin's pocket.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians are retreating from Kyiv. An airlift isn't the best way to get aid in if the roads and trains still can. Good for transporting lighter immediately needed items like pharmaceuticals, yes.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Damage is done.. they did it all and are retreating to the Eastern Front to hold that territory.

Our only immediate recourse would be to unleash the combined NATO airpower to completely destroy his remaining forces where they currently reside.

I'm fine with that, but the blowback would be pretty substantial.

You OK if Putin sends missiles to Berlin, Paris or London? I mean... you have to accept that doing this will also result in casualties on NATO's side. Those casualties could be quite high depending on how Putin responds.

I understand that and say go for it. But do the people asking for this realize that Putin can and will reach out and touch people you care about in response? If they do and feel the same way... by all means.

Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.


So we're going to let Putin do anything he likes just because he might use nukes?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Wasn't Holodomor that guy from Game of Thrones?


YES
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the non-NATO European countries do the food airlifts. Ireland, Sweden and Finland can fly the planes and won't be violating any treaties.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?

what percentage of their missiles have to work, for them to still take out major European cities?  And they do still have subs that can launch missiles.


but would they follow insane orders?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?


Why does that matter? Any NATO member that is involved in conflict with Russia means the US is involved in conflict with Russia.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: NewportBarGuy: Damage is done.. they did it all and are retreating to the Eastern Front to hold that territory.

Our only immediate recourse would be to unleash the combined NATO airpower to completely destroy his remaining forces where they currently reside.

I'm fine with that, but the blowback would be pretty substantial.

You OK if Putin sends missiles to Berlin, Paris or London? I mean... you have to accept that doing this will also result in casualties on NATO's side. Those casualties could be quite high depending on how Putin responds.

I understand that and say go for it. But do the people asking for this realize that Putin can and will reach out and touch people you care about in response? If they do and feel the same way... by all means.

Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

So we're going to let Putin do anything he likes just because he might use nukes?


Did you read the part where I said I would be fine with obliterating all of his forces inside Ukraine?
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: NewportBarGuy: Damage is done.. they did it all and are retreating to the Eastern Front to hold that territory.

Our only immediate recourse would be to unleash the combined NATO airpower to completely destroy his remaining forces where they currently reside.

I'm fine with that, but the blowback would be pretty substantial.

You OK if Putin sends missiles to Berlin, Paris or London? I mean... you have to accept that doing this will also result in casualties on NATO's side. Those casualties could be quite high depending on how Putin responds.

I understand that and say go for it. But do the people asking for this realize that Putin can and will reach out and touch people you care about in response? If they do and feel the same way... by all means.

Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

So we're going to let Putin do anything he likes just because he might use nukes?


Hell, we practically let North Korea do whatever it wants because they have nukes, and they can't launch them any farther than the Pacific Ocean (or to South Korea). Multiply that by a kajillion and you get Russia's quantity of nukes.

They really are the ultimate trump card.

Any country that we and Europe convinced to "give up your nukes and we'll protect you if someone attacks" knows now that said promise is worth nothing if the aggressor has nukes themselves.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

catmandu: Just a reminder of the Holodomor

[YouTube video: The Holodomor: Ukraine's Soviet Terror-Famine]


Why do the g's turn to h?

It's Golodomor in that language
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?


Ask France about the relief mission to Haiti after the earthquake in 2010 and then ask that question.

For France and the rest of NATO it was a lesson in how hard it is to get humanitarian relief to people half the world away.

For the USAF, it was Tuesday.

/Not trying to cheerlead the USAF here, but if you want to know what happened, Wikipedia does a halfway decent job of explaining:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_relief_efforts_after_the_2010_Haiti_earthquake
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Send them some of those mine clearing machines. Those extra armored tank like things that basically till the ground and detonate the mines.
After that do what others have done and train rodents to detect mines for mine disposal units.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Oneiros: harleyquinnical: Does NATO honestly need the US to lead the charge on this, or can one of the other members take point on the matter?

Does it even need to be NATO?

I wouldn't be surprised if we find out that José Andrés / World Central Kitchen finds a way to do it.  (And then Bezos would take credit, as he gave WCK a bunch of money last year)

Another possible supplier would be Elon Musk's brother Kimbal.  He's got a charity that funds learning gardens for schools, so he might already have contacts with seed suppliers.  (I think they have kits they send to schools, not just money)


EVERYBODY DRINK!!!
 
The Brains
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Forget the threat of nuclear war.  Even if there were no such things as nuclear weapons, intervention can't be contemplated until you answer 2 questions:

1)  How many NATO troops are you willing to see die?
2)  How many Russian civilians are you willing to see killed by NATO actions?

If these numbers aren't at least in the thousands and tens of thousands, then you do not want NATO to get involved.

And, of course, there are nuclear weapons.  Russian armor may seem like shiat, but we know the Russians make some pretty reliable rockets.  Banking on their nuclear deterrent not working would be literally the most irresponsible decision humans ever made.


I'm more concerned for the 40 million whose country has been hijacked.
 
virgo47
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If each of the smol members of NATO and other non-aligned countries not too keen on what is going on (with NATO footing the bill) sent a battalion or so each, to push Russia back across the border, Poot would have a hard time launching nukes at everybody.

This type of coalition counter-invasion happened 30 yeas ago with Iraq, and Saddam didn't use the chemical/biological weapons he had. Everyone thought he would but still went anyway, and that was to save little Kuwait.

All Poot has right now is a rather dubious nuclear arsenal. I don't think he will use them.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IamAwake: The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?

what percentage of their missiles have to work, for them to still take out major European cities?  And they do still have subs that can launch missiles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xanadian: Maybe that's why Putin has primarily been sending in conscripts into Ukraine:  he's holding his more veteran forces back, hoping that he can goad the West into an expanded conflict.


You really think they could have successfully invaded Ukraine, put a puppet in power in a week or two, and have a victory parade, but Putin is choosing not to do that because he has a bigger scheme in mind?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just for clarity, Senate republicans are blocking a bill to remove the Russian trade status as a most favored trade status with the US. Republicans are saying they think trade with Russia should not be effected because they see nothing wrong with what Putin is doing.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-senators-try-avoid-weeks-long-delay-russia-trade-measure-2022-03-29/
Nothing has changed in the last week
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IamAwake: The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?

what percentage of their missiles have to work, for them to still take out major European cities?  And they do still have subs that can launch missiles.


Don't care, not going to be held hostage by some asshole on the other side of the planet.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: lymond01: The Madd Mann: NewportBarGuy: Obliterate them... Just know that doing so will also galvanize the Russia people into mobilizing their entire country in response and that is not going to be like anything you have ever seen in your lifetimes.

It will not be Iraq. It will not be Afghanistan... Be careful what you wish for and be damned sure you understand the consequences.

Oh no, what will happen when we're counterattacked by arguably the least competent military in modern history?

Nuclear deterrent (n): why we don't piss Russia off.

That being said there are reasons NATO isn't directly assisting Ukraine outside of dying in a nuclear inferno.  The country was already divided so stepping in on the side of the people who identified with Ukraine vs those who identified with Russia - there wasn't really a clear border there.  Kind of like picking R vs D...folks are everywhere.

Kind of like those idiots back in 2006/2007 who suggested splitting Iraq into three semi-autonomous regions for the Sunni Arabs, Shia'a Arabs, and Kurds. That was among the most ignorant, idiotic foreign policy suggestions I've ever heard in my life.


No more idiotic than the Allies post-WW1 creating boundaries that ignored centuries of history, all at the behest of a few multi-national corporations.

Many Farkers are urging regions of Russia to become autonomous nations, *maybe* as part of a Russian federation of states, with a much more limited central government.  Are they idiots?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Forget the threat of nuclear war.  Even if there were no such things as nuclear weapons, intervention can't be contemplated until you answer 2 questions:

1)  How many NATO troops are you willing to see die?
2)  How many Russian civilians are you willing to see killed by NATO actions?

If these numbers aren't at least in the thousands and tens of thousands, then you do not want NATO to get involved.

And, of course, there are nuclear weapons.  Russian armor may seem like shiat, but we know the Russians make some pretty reliable rockets.  Banking on their nuclear deterrent not working would be literally the most irresponsible decision humans ever made.


0:  What do we want to accomplish?

What's an acceptable end solution?  Do we just want Putin removed from power?  Do we want the kleptocrat apparatus that supported him neutralized?  Do we want a dissolution of Russia into smaller states that can't threaten the sovereignty of smaller states?

If we should have learned anything from every conflict in the post-1945 world - especially the 20-year conflict we just got out of - it's to not start a war unless you know what victory looks like, and whether you think that victory is achievable.  If you can't answer those, you have no idea about anything else, including what kind of casualties and long-lasting political ramifications are acceptable.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: xanadian: Wasn't Holodomor that guy from Game of Thrones?

YES


No!  You're both wrong.  He was that guy who wore Michael Jackson's glove to kill half of humanity.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Brains: pearls before swine: Forget the threat of nuclear war.  Even if there were no such things as nuclear weapons, intervention can't be contemplated until you answer 2 questions:

1)  How many NATO troops are you willing to see die?
2)  How many Russian civilians are you willing to see killed by NATO actions?

If these numbers aren't at least in the thousands and tens of thousands, then you do not want NATO to get involved.

And, of course, there are nuclear weapons.  Russian armor may seem like shiat, but we know the Russians make some pretty reliable rockets.  Banking on their nuclear deterrent not working would be literally the most irresponsible decision humans ever made.

I'm more concerned for the 40 million whose country has been hijacked.


You mean the Democrats? There's at least twice that number.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: [W. T. Sherman]

Approves


Fark user imageView Full Size

Does not approve
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: some_beer_drinker: xanadian: Wasn't Holodomor that guy from Game of Thrones?

YES

No!  You're both wrong.  He was that guy who wore Michael Jackson's glove to kill half of humanity.


Trogdor?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tell the truth: A lot of Farkers want to get this nuclear war over quickly so it doesnt interfere with their summer plans.


Reminds me of a bumper sticker in the '80s: One Nuclear Bomb Can Destroy The Whole Mall
 
