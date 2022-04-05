 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Gray whale found stranded on Camano Island. See, that's what happens when you cut ferry service   (kiro7.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Death, dead gray whale, 43-foot-long gray whale, Mammal, West Coast, Associated Press, gray whales, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 12:25 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was ferry service to Camano Island.  Still, I'm sure the members of the yacht club are most distraught over the matter.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She ain't what she used to be.....
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've got a biatchin' Camaro.

My folks drove it up from the Bahamas.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll get the dynamite.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who has the dynamite?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey BP and ExxonMobil
Cool right?
Wwjd
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I came here for dynamite references, and I leave satisfied.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Who has the dynamite?


Got glycerin 8
,?
Plastic...fark them
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anybody want to put a "FREE WHALE" sign in this ?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
F*ckin' covid
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, no teasing the old Americans.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: If only there was ferry service to Camano Island.  Still, I'm sure the members of the yacht club are most distraught over the matter.


Heh. They don't make ferries that small.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.