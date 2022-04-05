 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Here's is why you should not park your boat underneath a drawbridge
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up Mr. Reporter.  The boat should not have been there period.  Never ever, not even underway.  Knock on the boat captain's door and ask why he's such a dumbass.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Shut up Mr. Reporter.  The boat should not have been there period.  Never ever, not even underway.  Knock on the boat captain's door and ask why he's such a dumbass.


Seriously. No one should have to take turns babysitting fools like this.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: offacue: Shut up Mr. Reporter.  The boat should not have been there period.  Never ever, not even underway.  Knock on the boat captain's door and ask why he's such a dumbass.

Seriously. No one should have to take turns babysitting fools like this.


I'm not sure it's as clear cut as you guys are suggesting....

where there are signs that clearly say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Shut up Mr. Reporter.  The boat should not have been there period.  Never ever, not even underway.  Knock on the boat captain's door and ask why he's such a dumbass.


Because most states don't care if you have so much as a drivers license, let alone boating experience, before renting you a pontoon boat, or more, for a couple hundred bucks for the day.

If you want some good laughs, go watch wavy boats on youtube. He just hangs out at halouver inlet watching people take their boats in and out of miami. Its pretty easy to spot who has the rental or just bought a boat.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the story, short and sweet for those who don't feel like reading TFA about Florida Man:

Some dipshiat from Jupiter ignored warning signs, common sense by tying off his boat under a drawbridge.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Dude, like this gnarly bridge tried to, like, eat our boat. I guess it had the munchies too. Totally harshed my buzz."
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 776x438]

"Dude, like this gnarly bridge tried to, like, eat our boat. I guess it had the munchies too. Totally harshed my buzz."


That bridge was trying to do us a favor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EJ25T: Here's the story, short and sweet for those who don't feel like reading TFA about Florida Man:

Some dipshiat from Jupiter ignored warning signs, common sense by tying off his boat under a drawbridge.


Florida Man ≠ Common Sense
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never, ever underestimate the stupidity of Floridians.  Or people in general.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, another drawbridge incident has happened in South Florida. This time a pontoon that took cover due to rain under the Cato Bridge in Jupiter, almost got crushed when the docked in an unauthorized area. Instead of going under the bridge in the main channel, the boat passed under the bridge closer to the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway, where there are signs that clearly say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."
So, in all fairness the boaters should not have been there, but it also brings up the question, are there cameras under the drawbridge so accidents like this never happen.... the bridge tender said she was unaware if there were cameras there!

Not sure how passing under the bridge where the signs say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."  will get a pontoon boat crushed but that's probably why I don't own a boat.

I pictured a billionaire sailboat lazily moving through the open bridge and getting it's 40 foot custom teak and carbon fibre (fancy fiber) mast crushed.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if you want to go down the dumbass boater YouTube rabbit hole, go watch launch ramp videos.

Or better yet, its starting to get to be that time of year, go down to your local ramp, bring a chair and a cooler of beer, and be prepared to laugh your ass off all afternoon.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Or if you want to go down the dumbass boater YouTube rabbit hole, go watch launch ramp videos.

Or better yet, its starting to get to be that time of year, go down to your local ramp, bring a chair and a cooler of beer, and be prepared to laugh your ass off all afternoon.


At least twice a month I go down various "boat fails" rabbit holes on YouTube.
It's astounding the stuff that goes on daily, the content is essentially never-ending.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"While Florida does not have a boating license, anyone born on or after January 1, 1988 is required to either have successfully completed a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) approved boating education course or have passed an equivalent course or temporary certificate examination. Additionally, they must have in their possession a boating education ID card and a photo identification card before operating a vessel with a motor of ten horsepower or more in Florida."

I have no idea why being born before 1988 automatically gives you boating experience/knowledge.  I'm assuming this statute was put in place by old people that didn't want to be bothered taking a class.

Personally, I was born before 1988, but somehow I didn't get the boating skills add-on so I actually took a boating safety class online because I wanted to know how to safely operate a boat and what all of the different signs and lights mean.  I took this class maybe 10 years ago and have pretty much forgotten everything.

I feel that you should be required to have a boating license and have to actually take a test when you renew.  There are too many idiots out there with boats and it costs way more to rescue a stranded boat and search for missing boaters than it does if you have a car accident.

But this is Florida, and we want our tourists to have fun without the need for useless rules and regulations.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ignored warnings are useless. And the people ignoring them are brainless.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: At least twice a month I go down various "boat fails" rabbit holes on YouTube.
It's astounding the stuff that goes on daily, the content is essentially never-ending.


Our town has one in the river (hard pressed to put anything more than a bass boat in where we are, river doesn't open up until a bit downstream, which is a good thing, because then i'd probably buy a boat) at one of our parks. I was watching a dude try and launch a friggin kayak last weekend at my kids softball game.

Now, never mind you that the river temp has to be in the 50s, at best, the guy wasn't remotely dressed for it, and its only a god damn kayak, but he still managed to fark it up and fall in before thinking better of himself.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: lindalouwho: offacue: Shut up Mr. Reporter.  The boat should not have been there period.  Never ever, not even underway.  Knock on the boat captain's door and ask why he's such a dumbass.

Seriously. No one should have to take turns babysitting fools like this.

I'm not sure it's as clear cut as you guys are suggesting....

where there are signs that clearly say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."


Heh, username

/lol
 
henryhill
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Florida boaters are an interesting bunch. I watch Miami Boat Ramps sometimes on YT just for some laughs.
 
hungryI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Too few FMP and too many boaters. Alcohol, lack of experience, alcohol, general stupidity. Alcohol.

You can essentially allow a 9 year old to operate a 40' Donzi of over 800 HP legally.

A friend was almost killed when a 14 year old ran his old man's powerboat over the stern of his sailboat in the ICW. Much damage. Civil lawsuit.

And yea, most Floridians are stoooopid.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, another drawbridge incident has happened in South Florida. This time a pontoon that took cover due to rain under the Cato Bridge in Jupiter, almost got crushed when the docked in an unauthorized area. Instead of going under the bridge in the main channel, the boat passed under the bridge closer to the edge of the Intracoastal Waterway, where there are signs that clearly say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."
So, in all fairness the boaters should not have been there, but it also brings up the question, are there cameras under the drawbridge so accidents like this never happen.... the bridge tender said she was unaware if there were cameras there!

Not sure how passing under the bridge where the signs say "Unauthorized Personnel Prohibited," "Danger Moving Machinery," and "No Trespassing Violators will be Prosecuted."  will get a pontoon boat crushed but that's probably why I don't own a boat.


They tied up to a pier, from which a giant counterweight-type thing slowly levered down onto their boat. Dunno why* subby didn't link to the linked story that has the video; it's shiat quality, but still fun to watch - a boatful of true clowns (action starts at :47) https://cbs12.com/newsletter-daily/video-drawbridge-dangers-cato-jupiter-crushing-boat-intracoastal-waterway

*Yes I do. Laziness.
 
drtgb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LineNoise        
Or if you want to go down the dumbass boater YouTube rabbit hole, go watch launch ramp videos.
Or better yet, its starting to get to be that time of year, go down to your local ramp, bring a chair and a cooler of beer, and be prepared to laugh your ass off all afternoon.

Many years ago, the wife was hellbent on buying a boat. She thought it would be great and we lived close to a really nice lake. Whenever she brought it up, I would say, "You and I both know that we would be divorced before the boat even hit the water."

The only line I ever needed to say to prove my point was, "Turn left.... no, your other left."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

        VERTICAL LIFT, BABY!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: "While Florida does not have a boating license, anyone born on or after January 1, 1988 is required to either have successfully completed a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) approved boating education course or have passed an equivalent course or temporary certificate examination. Additionally, they must have in their possession a boating education ID card and a photo identification card before operating a vessel with a motor of ten horsepower or more in Florida."

I have no idea why being born before 1988 automatically gives you boating experience/knowledge.  I'm assuming this statute was put in place by old people that didn't want to be bothered taking a class.

Personally, I was born before 1988, but somehow I didn't get the boating skills add-on so I actually took a boating safety class online because I wanted to know how to safely operate a boat and what all of the different signs and lights mean.  I took this class maybe 10 years ago and have pretty much forgotten everything.

I feel that you should be required to have a boating license and have to actually take a test when you renew.  There are too many idiots out there with boats and it costs way more to rescue a stranded boat and search for missing boaters than it does if you have a car accident.

But this is Florida, and we want our tourists to have fun without the need for useless rules and regulations.


So my basic "Boating License" i got by paying 5 bucks extra when i first got my drivers license 25 years ago. There were no requirements at the time in NJ for it, other than the endorsement. They started mandating the class about 20 years ago, and its actually a really good class (have since taken it, also sail with a club, etc). Most states are similar so your 65 year old who had been boating for 50 years and wouldn't give a shiat weren't forced to take the class.

There are exceptions though. For instance in NY, as long as you aren't in NY waters for X number of days consistantly, you don't need the NY license, because again you may have people transiting, up for vacation, whatever from states that don't require licenses.

It leads to the funny thing that my wife, who doesn't have a license, can't rent\drive a boat without a licensed person on board, in NJ, but can drive 10 miles across the border to NY, rent a boat there no problem, and sail it back down to NJ because its registered out of NY, on its own.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

henryhill: Florida boaters are an interesting bunch. I watch Miami Boat Ramps sometimes on YT just for some laughs.


The thing I can't understand is why people who buy a boat to "get away" tie up with 100 other boats at sandbars 100 yards off shore.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

henryhill: Florida boaters are an interesting bunch. I watch Miami Boat Ramps sometimes on YT just for some laughs.


I watch it to see da boobies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: If you want some good laughs, go watch wavy boats on youtube


I'm not a boat guy but that seems like a lot of excessive speed given the traffic around there.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obviously some people don't understand how a drawbridge works........

cbs12.comView Full Size

You never try to anchor or tie up your boat under a bridge on this side like this one from the article.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Or if you want to go down the dumbass boater YouTube rabbit hole, go watch launch ramp videos.

Or better yet, its starting to get to be that time of year, go down to your local ramp, bring a chair and a cooler of beer, and be prepared to laugh your ass off all afternoon.


Peter backs boat down the ramp like a pro
Youtube 2oq0YNo02KM
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: henryhill: Florida boaters are an interesting bunch. I watch Miami Boat Ramps sometimes on YT just for some laughs.

I watch it to see da boobies.


Boobies and the boobs who bounce the other boobs and boobies around
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: LineNoise: If you want some good laughs, go watch wavy boats on youtube

I'm not a boat guy but that seems like a lot of excessive speed given the traffic around there.


You sort of need to trust the other guy to do stuff right, and the camera angle makes the channel look a lot smaller than it really is (I've been through a bunch of times).

It also gets crazy rough, and if you don't have the right plane on your boat when you try and go through, or hesitate, you will get clobbered\swamped (as you can see in some of the videos).

Its counterintuitive, and there is a balance, and yeah some people go overkill on it without having the right visibility, but you will have more control with some speed than you will if you are trying to toodle through.

The dumb part of most of those videos is how few people have life jackets on for the trip through in smaller boats knowing the conditions they are going to be going through getting in\out of it.
 
lefty248
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
English, does subbys understand it?

"Here's is" bravo.
 
lefty248
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lefty248: English, does subbys understand it?

"Here's is" bravo.


D'oh, subby.
 
