 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke the NBA all-time scoring record, after briefly being mistaken for Roger Murdoch the airline pilot   (history.com) divider line
38
    More: Vintage, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, National Basketball Association, Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball, NBA Most Valuable Player Award  
•       •       •

221 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, Subby!  Great headline!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's great.  But he never worked hard enough on defense.  And lots of times, he didn't even run down court.  He didn't really try except during the playoffs.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Yeah, he's great.  But he never worked hard enough on defense.  And lots of times, he didn't even run down court.  He didn't really try except during the playoffs.


Yeah, well you try dragging Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Come on, He's been hearing that crap ever since he was at UCLA.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kareem learned from Bruce Lee himself..
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"fark off, kid"
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would like to point out that if you aren't watching Winning Time, you should be.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Huh"?
 
rfenster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Roger, Roger!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought Wilt was the all time scoring leader...

IYKWIMAITYD
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheFoz: I thought Wilt was the all time scoring leader...

IYKWIMAITYD


I think that's Wilt Chamberlain
 
regjoe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bravo!
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: TheFoz: I thought Wilt was the all time scoring leader...

IYKWIMAITYD

I think that's Wilt Chamberlain


Ignore, I misread that comment.
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just wanted to point out as proof of staying power over the years how everyone remembers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar performance in Airplane over 40 years ago.

No one talks about Wilt Chamberlain's role in Conan the Destroyer, and that movie came out something like five years after.

/Not sure where I was going with this.
//Suck it, Wilt?
///Off my Lawn
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah, he's great.  But he never worked hard enough on defense.  And lots of times, he didn't even run down court.  He didn't really try except during the playoffs.


"At the time of his retirement at age 42 in 1989, Abdul-Jabbar was the NBA's all-time leader in blocked shots (3,189), defensive rebounds (9,394)"

Imagine if he worked hard on defense..
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was a great writer for the Hulu season of Veronica Mars.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And Giannis just broke Kareem's scoring record in Milwaukee!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Roger Murdoch the airline pilot

He was the co-pilot, dumbmitter.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rfenster: It's an entirely different kind of flying altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rfenster: He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rfenster: He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rfenster: He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On this day

In 1984

Subby saw a grown man naked
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Roger Murdoch the airline pilot

He was the co-pilot, dumbmitter.



Also his last name is Murdock, not Murdoch.
 
I know a guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Roger Murdoch the airline pilot

He was the co-pilot, dumbmitter.


Co-pilot's still a pilot. He's just not the captain.
 
tnpir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberDave: Yeah, he's great.  But he never worked hard enough on defense.  And lots of times, he didn't even run down court.  He didn't really try except during the playoffs.


The hell he DIDN'T!
 
Mr. Cat Poop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My dad says Kareem doesn't work hard enough on defense and he says that lots of times, he doesn't even run down court. And that he doesn't really try... except during the playoffs.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rfenster: He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 224x225]
Kareem learned from Bruce Lee himself..


Indeed. Kareem likes this quote from Lee:

"I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times."
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that the thread is mostly over...

I just want to tell you all good luck.  We're all counting on you.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you!
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rfenster: He flew single engine fighters in the Air Force, but this plane has four engines.

It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember, I had the lasagna.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It is rare to see a skyhook in the NBA these days. No one tall enough? Too much time to learn? Defenders gotten better?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Bravo, Subby!  Great headline!


Headline was good, not great. It should have ended at "...Rodger Murdock." to be considered great.  By adding "the airplane pilot" at the end, explains the joke, and therefore lowers the quality down from "great" to simply "good".
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: Now that the thread is mostly over...

I just want to tell you all good luck.  We're all counting on you.


I missed another thread?

Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop sniffing model glue.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: It is rare to see a skyhook in the NBA these days. No one tall enough? Too much time to learn? Defenders gotten better?


You can't really defend against it.  I'd wager the learn time and the fact the game is more outside these days than in the paint.

The skyhook and Dirk Nowitsi post fadeaway are the 2 most unguardable shots in basketball.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.