(History Channel) On this day in history, in 1994, Kurt Cobain decided to burn out instead of fading away
88
•       •       •

88 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


Almost like depression can be deadly.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


Chronic pain, too.

But nope, just a loser who couldn't hack it, yeah?

/never was a fan, but still. Yikes. Heartless take, man.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got to join the 27 Club.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.


It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever never mind
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus...almost 30 years ago?!? I'm fairly certain that if somebody randomly asked me when he died, I would have said 12-15 years ago. Just doesn't seem like it was that long ago. Getting old is weird.

/never really a fan, but didn't dislike them either
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can thank him for giving us the Foo Fighters
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Decided" That is what Courtney wants you to think.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.


I got a lot of shiat for saying something similar about Cornell, and I think I understand more now that a brain can just be farked and it's a real challenge to overcome that
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.


Poor? Get money.
Hungry? Eat some cake.
Junkie? Just stop using? 
Suicidal? Man up.
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean, "Courtney Love decided...."
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.


Again, it's almost like depression can be deadly.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.


Heroin addiction exacerbated the problem. And alcohol does too.

Wow, almost 30 years. Frances Bean was just a baby.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For longer than I care to admit, I believed his death was a murder conspiracy. It's easy to believe something when it's hard to accept your idol could take his own life, that someone who seemingly had so much felt it wasn't enough*. It's also easy to pin it on a neurotic attention seeker, vilifying her for something mostly out of her control.

Also, crazy on a personal level to think on something that seems like just yesterday was just shy of three decades ago.

* this was my own mindset, not his. he lived in some sort of torturous mental prison, and eventually he succumbed to that trauma, real or imagined
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


As a person who's had depression all his life. F*ck you!  Take your hot take and shove it up your ignorant ass!
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm can I hold back the tasteless joke or not?

.
.
.

Nope.

I guess you can say he went out... with a bang.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: We can thank him for giving us the Foo Fighters


Dave Grohl was a rock star in Nirvana. He is a Jonny Depp impersonator in Foo Fighters.

Hubiesubie, go fark yourself
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.


I think people should have a right to opt out, without judgement... Certainly, the presense of children changes the complexion of what is at stake, though from my understanding, his daughter is the beneficiary of a trust fund.   So.. .that money probably raised her better than she could.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: hubiestubert: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.

I got a lot of shiat for saying something similar about Cornell, and I think I understand more now that a brain can just be farked and it's a real challenge to overcome that

Dealing with depressed mrs P.She's not pulling a Cobain or Cornell by any means, but the capacity to deal with run of the mill life stressors is definitely a challenge for her. Overwhelming at times... I'm trying to understand it, but I don't get it. Nothing I can do.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently saw the documentary about Kurt Cobain
I thought that it was mind-blowing.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

As a person who's had depression all his life. F*ck you!  Take your hot take and shove it up your ignorant ass!


hubie is a good guy, very insightful. i imagine that he speaks about suicide from a personal level, and that's why he feels that way. not gonna crucify him for one shiatty take. some people are cowards, some feel there's no escape, some aren't able to form a coherent reason for anything after being driven mad with pain, and some just plain hate themselves. people are far less rational than society pretends we all are.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: He got to join the 27 Club.


And it's been 28 years.  He's been dead longer than he was alive.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never understood the 'selfish' take. It's moronic when you think about it. If you commit suicide you take nothing with you and leave everything here. This guy left far more than he ever took. Oh well, it's the Internet - people are allowed to be extremely wrong.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


Oh, go fark yourself.  Mental pain can be just as devastating as physical pain, and you piece of shiats who call people selfish and cowards for wanting to end that pain contribute to the stigmas around mental health and treatment in this country.  You make the suicide problem worse by shaming those who are suffering.

Why don't you go down to a burn center to make fun of those people for wanting the pain to stop too, and afterwards, go fark yourself.
 
Dimming
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moroning: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

As a person who's had depression all his life. F*ck you!  Take your hot take and shove it up your ignorant ass!


I've battled depression for a long time too, but I have gotten help, and I'm on meds that have helped greatly. I hope you can find the same (the sincere part of my post).  However, I would start with addressing your anger issues.  Farkin' h3ll, man...ease up (snarky part of my post).
 
covfefe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Black Box Recorder- Child Psychology (Official Video)
Youtube HN8CPj9AkX4
This was banned afterwards from MTV.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


JFC, man. That was uncalled for.

Also, here's a sad fact: Curt Cobain's daughter is now older than her dad ever was.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

Heroin addiction exacerbated the problem. And alcohol does too.

Wow, almost 30 years. Frances Bean was just a baby.


WOW, she's a pretty thing.   I see both mom and dad resemblences.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I recently saw the documentary about Kurt Cobain
I thought that it was mind-blowing.


Say what you want about him, but he did have an open mind at the end.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*Kurt
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Moroning: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

As a person who's had depression all his life. F*ck you!  Take your hot take and shove it up your ignorant ass!

hubie is a good guy, very insightful. i imagine that he speaks about suicide from a personal level, and that's why he feels that way. not gonna crucify him for one shiatty take. some people are cowards, some feel there's no escape, some aren't able to form a coherent reason for anything after being driven mad with pain, and some just plain hate themselves. people are far less rational than society pretends we all are.


No ignorance does not make him a good person.  A good person learns about the topic before spewing garbage like that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Since this thread is heading down the road of "selfish cowards commit suicide, so screw them".....

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.


It's almost like alcohol, heroin, and self-absorbtion aren't good treatments for depression.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also:

https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness-Month
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Woah. Hubie is not here to make friends in this particular thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Hmm can I hold back the tasteless joke or not?

.
.
.

Nope.

I guess you can say he went out... with a bang.


You need to reload 'cause that missed the funny bone by a mile.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Halloween 1994, I decided it would be a great idea to go out to the college bars in town dressed as "Zombie Kurt Cobain."

I loved his music. I looked a little like him already, with long dirty blonde hair. I wore a mohair cardigan with a t-shirt  underneath that had his Death Certificate printed on it. I played All Apologies on my acoustic. I created realistically bloody/chunky entry and exit wounds to go with the rest of the zombie make up.

I was booed, pelted with ice and free popcorn, and asked to leave two of the bars.

Even after that lesson in insensitivity, I feel morally superior to Hubie's take.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: raerae1980: hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.

Almost like depression can be deadly.

It certainly can be. But he had literally every tool available to him, and support, and a new family, and he still chose the coward's way out. I have sympathy for Courtney, his daughter, and his band mates, but I have very little sympathy for him. Maybe I'm a cold bastard for it, and I'll cop to that, but it still doesn't change the fact that he opted out rather than move on.


At the risk of ganging up, you're a monster!!

Sympathy for Courtney Love?!?
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some people are not long for this world. They're born wired funny.

Kurt was born, grew up, was depressed, yelled Fk You! to society, then left. End of story.
Boo hoo? That's just how it goes sometimes, take it for what it is. You wanna try and save every self loathing, depressed human on the planet? You'll be very busy.
Help those around you if you can, and try and help yourself if you know you need it.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I will never forgive Andy Dick.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If by 'burn out' you mean 'give up' then, Smitty has a point. Otherwise, it was just a selfish dumb death for a self involved coward who couldn't accept having a family and horizens new.


It wasn't smitty who invoked that phrase.

Cobain referenced that phrase in his suicide note. (Originally from Highlander, spoken by Mr Krabs, also quoted later by Def Leppard)

Also I will guess you don't know about how depression and addiction *work* on a brain. Please enjoy your blessed life and may you never know that kind of pain.

/Seven years a psych nurse
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: the coward's way out


Hardly.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A nice article from the New Yorker a couple of weeks ago humanised the guy a bit. Thought this passage was rather poignant:

One of those recurring themes was how Kurt understood that every good legend has a protagonist and an antagonist. There's a Greek word for this eternal conflict: agon. The protagonist of this particular legend is Kurt Cobain, but the antagonist changes over the course of his story: Aberdeen bullies; the town of Aberdeen itself; Kurt's mother; Kurt's father; various drummers; homophobes; misogynists; racists; the band's previous label, Sub Pop; his own body; "the grownups"; Pearl Jam; heroin addiction; their current label, Geffen/DGC; and so on. For every setback, there is something or someone else to blame, and when one antagonist left the stage he found a new one, usually embellishing or even manufacturing their sins in order to enhance his own victimhood. There was always, as one of his songs put it, something in the way.

This coping mechanism may have started when Kurt was very little and had imaginary friends. "There was one called Boddah," his mother, Wendy, told me for the Rolling Stone story. "He blamed everything on him." Another antagonist was Kurt himself: the self that he hated and wanted to die. In legends, the protagonist is supposed to vanquish the antagonist. That didn't happen this time. Or perhaps it did.

I was too young to appreciate the music at the time, but got into it years later. To be fair, Nirvana likely wouldn't have lasted much longer had he lived. It seemed like they weren't going to be able to live up to their previous highs; Grohl was threatening to quit the band; and Novoselic and Cobain had grown estranged. Rather than being some young guys making loud music and having fun, making music was quickly becoming a job. I can understand seeing your one source of escape and salvation becoming an anchor really driving you to some new depths.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
(he could).
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: SpectroBoy: I recently saw the documentary about Kurt Cobain
I thought that it was mind-blowing.

Say what you want about him, but he did have an open mind at the end.


I'll always remember his blue eyes.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also to point out that eight years later on the same day was the DOD for Layne Staley.
 
