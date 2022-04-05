 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 41 of WW3: Russian atrocities are horrifying, Zelenskyy talks to the UN, everyone is expelling Russian "diplomats", EU President and Austrian PM to visit Kyiv, pretty much everything is horrible. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
    Vladimir Putin, European Commission, European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreign ministers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Pro-Russian separatists, invasion of Ukraine  
posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 9:58 AM



Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!  Thread!
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, Subby, it'll get worse.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, a spokesperson confirmed.
Earlier today, he spoke about the need for "serious players who are ready to go all the way" when it comes to security guarantees.
"We need serious players who are ready to go all the way. We need a circle of countries who would within 24 hours provide us with any weapons," said Zelensky.
He also cast doubt on the possibility of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he accused Russia of genocide. Zelensky paid a visit to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha on Monday, an area where shocking images of civilian bodies strewn on the streets emerged over the weekend. During the visit he said that it was "very difficult to negotiate" with Russia "when you see what they have done here."

The European Commission said Tuesday it is proposing a fifth package of sanctions against Russia which aims to "cut even deeper into the Russian economy," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The proposed measures include an import ban on coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros per year (or about $4.3 billion).
"This will cut another important revenue source for Russia," von der Leyen said.
The Commission is also proposing a full transaction ban on four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second largest Russian bank as well as a ban on Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from accessing EU ports.
"Certain exemptions will cover essentials such as agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid as well as energy. Additionally, we will propose a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators. This ban will drastically limit the options for the Russian industry to obtain key goods," von der Leyen said in a statement.
The new package of sanctions also proposes further targeted bans on exports to Russia, worth 10 billion euros (about $10.9 billion), including technology such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, but also sensitive machinery and transportation equipment.
"We are working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas presented by the Member States, such as taxes or specific payment channels such as an escrow account," said the European Commission President.
"It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this crucial point," she added.
EU Member States will need to sign off on the Commission's proposal.

More countries continue to expel Russian diplomats as part of the fallout from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats for "national security" reasons, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in Berlin on Tuesday.
The decision "taken in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners" was needed for "reasons related to our national security, in the context of the current crisis resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation," Di Maio said.
"Italy is available to act as a guarantor of security and peace in Ukraine and we will do whatever it takes to carry out this work."
Spain is expelling "about 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff who represent a threat to the security interests of our country," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Tuesday at news conference in Madrid.
The expulsions also "come after the terrible actions in recent days in Ukraine, especially in Bucha," Albares said, in reference to images of Ukrainian civilians killed in that town at close range.
Spain's Foreign Ministry press office said those expelled will have a few days to prepare for their departure. The list does not include the Russian ambassador to Spain, the press office added.

NATO's chief has called out China for being "unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression," accusing it of "joining Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path."
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was addressing reporters in Brussels ahead of a summit of NATO foreign ministers plus Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, which will take place on Wednesday.
Before the invasion of Ukraine began, allies China and Russia proclaimed their friendship had "no limits." But Beijing has since been quietly distancing itself from Russia's sanction-hit economy.
While refusing to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine, China has repeatedly denounced sanctions against Moscow as an ineffective way of resolving the crisis.

Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine in the coming days, his office said Tuesday.
Nehammer spoke to Zelensky on Monday evening, a spokesperson added.

Top European Union diplomats will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv this week, according to the chief spokesperson of the European Commission.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, will meet Zelensky "prior to the pledging event 'Stand Up For Ukraine' on Saturday in Warsaw," spokesman Eric Mamer said.
Last week, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, traveled to meet with Zelensky and addressed a special session of the Ukrainian parliament.
Her visit was welcomed by the Ukrainian leader who, in a speech posted to social media, called it an "important moment" for the country.
Last month, the Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia journeyed to Kyiv.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with


Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue "aintnothingonnahappen.jpg" regarding Putin's war crimes. Even if he is brought up on charges at The Hague, does anyone think he's actually going to surrender himself to the mercy of the tribunal? Fat chance. The best we can hope for is him falling on bullets at the bottom of an elevator shaft.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"EU proposes further sanctions on Russia including an import ban on coal"

Oh fark. This is going to suck hard for me, since my heating comes from a coal powered plant. (they pump the turbine water around. Since its a waste product of creating electricity, it's cheap.).

Oh double fark, electricity will also get more expensive.

I can has nuclear power plant now pls?

/you can only expel that many diplomats before they run out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"F*ck your Z"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with


Two of these things are too much bother.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya


It was clearly indicated that learning was half the battle
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admits mistakes in his policy on Russia. Among the biggest ones was the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. "We have failed to integrate Russia into the common security architecture," he said.

Russians' torture chamber discovered in basement of children's health resort in Bucha. The bodies of five murdered men were discovered in the basement. Their hands had been tied and they appear to have been tortured. Source: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

Fortnite computer game players raise $144 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The fundraising campaign was launched by Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, and a video gaming company Xbox.

Russian troops hit merchant ship under Dominican Republic flag near Mariupol. The ship has caught fire and is sinking in the Sea of Azov, and one crew member has been injured, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on April 5. The crew was evacuated by the border guards.

Bloomberg: EU to propose Russian coal embargo. Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources, that the EU is planning to propose banning imports of Russian coal. The bloc is also expected to propose banning most Russian trucks and ships from entering the EU.

Zelensky: No 'demilitarization, denazification' of Ukraine is even on the table. Russia has claimed that "denazification and demilitarization" of Ukraine were the goal of the invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a group interview with several Ukrainian journalists on April 5 that Ukraine rejected these issues at the very beginning of the Russian invasion. "We told them to forget about it. We will not even discuss it," Zelensky said. Zelensky: Withdrawal of Russian troops to Feb. 23 positions would be victory, for now. Zelensky said that fighting for the territories of the Donbas occupied since 2014 "would cost us 40,000 or 50,000 of our best trained people, and the enemy would return next month."

#German Federal Police announced the closure of "#Hydra", largest #Russian darknet store. It was used to sell drugs, fake documents and illegal services. The annual volume of trade on it reached several billion dollars. German police seized #Bitcoins worth about €23 million.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Ok got to go to work now gang. Enjoy!
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "EU proposes further sanctions on Russia including an import ban on coal"

Oh fark. This is going to suck hard for me, since my heating comes from a coal powered plant. (they pump the turbine water around. Since its a waste product of creating electricity, it's cheap.).

Oh double fark, electricity will also get more expensive.

I can has nuclear power plant now pls?

/you can only expel that many diplomats before they run out.


So Europe is looking for new fuel sources and has a bunch of diplomats they don't want around anymore. I may have a modest proposal to kill two birds with one stone.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "EU proposes further sanctions on Russia including an import ban on coal"

Oh fark. This is going to suck hard for me, since my heating comes from a coal powered plant. (they pump the turbine water around. Since its a waste product of creating electricity, it's cheap.).

Oh double fark, electricity will also get more expensive.

I can has nuclear power plant now pls?

/you can only expel that many diplomats before they run out.


250 diplomats expelled so far.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard (from a legitimate government source) that Russia has actually lost about 60k soldiers. The 18k is just battle deaths but when you include injuries, illness, captured and deserters is around 60k.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Need to put Ukraine on the cover
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya


No, it's not fun, but you do have to balance the horror with something or people get burned out.

I appreciate that Fark has kept the daily threads going.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also your Tuesday reminder that one of Fox News' most watched talking heads is pro-genocidal dictator.

How Tucker Carlson Became One Of Russia's Biggest Cheerleaders
Youtube WSuwiOe2dA0
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in Berlin"

My brain keeps auto-correcting this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happened to that practically surrounded group of russians to the west of Kyiv? Were they left behind by the rest of the army or did they slip by?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for it.....wait for it.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Video: https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1511250737862483970?s=20&t=_1sIEj0rT0Eb_c75eqMPVg
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NATO's chief has called out China for being "unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression," accusing it of "joining Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path."


Sigh

So anyway... does anyone besides me suspect that China's endgame is to take over Russia? They're watching the Bear get weaker as the Dragon hungers

Fark user imageView Full Size


If they want to take their old territory back, they will never get a better chance

/I'm not a China or Russia expert, just armchair observation
//Vlad is a fool to trust China tho
///Admins, you've had enough exercise for today, time for a nap
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "F*ck your Z"
[Fark user image 522x353]
Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA


The other two guys in the video: "Hey man, you ruined our Z. Not cool, man"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods are taking the Russian military approach to today's thread...

Meanwhile...


https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511325663235649540?cxt=HHwWiMC9kd6rp_kpAAAA

the #Ukrainian Armed Forces for the first time used captured TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" against the #Russian army.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amindtat: Walker: "F*ck your Z"
[Fark user image 522x353]
Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA

The other two guys in the video: "Hey man, you ruined our Z. Not cool, man"


I'm pretty sure at least one of them was a cop. I was half-expecting an arrest.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always view these things with a skeptical eye. I dont doubt people have been killed. But my own personal experience in the military taught me that it is not uncommon for someone to off some of their own people if it will gain the sympathy and attention and help they seek. How do we know Russians did all the killing? We dont. War is shiat and shiat when looked at is barring a kernel of corn impossible to dissect with the naked eye and know what its made of.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live UN Security Council:

Watch live: UN Security Council special session on the situation in Ukraine
Youtube 5HxCe3ZS1CA
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two follow-ups:

1. There was a report yesterday of a US E-3 aircraft calling a Mayday and then disappearing from radar. Anyone seen anything else about that?

2. There were Ukrainian reports of the Russian ship Admiral Essen being hit by shore based artillery. Anyone come across any sort of third party confirmation?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wait for it.....wait for it.....
[Fark user image 537x565]
Video: https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1511250737862483970?s=20&t=_1sIEj0rT0Eb_c75eqMPVg


quite a number of holes in that there armored vehicle.

i bet the inside of that has a rather interesting smell you'd not soon forget.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NATO's chief has called out China for being "unwilling to condemn Russia's aggression," accusing it of "joining Moscow in questioning the right of nations to choose their own path."

Sigh

So anyway... does anyone besides me suspect that China's endgame is to take over Russia? They're watching the Bear get weaker as the Dragon hungers

[Fark user image 850x711]

If they want to take their old territory back, they will never get a better chance

/I'm not a China or Russia expert, just armchair observation
//Vlad is a fool to trust China tho
///Admins, you've had enough exercise for today, time for a nap


I'd rather suspect them wanting to extend only north, take all the russian territory there (full of potential natural resources for them to rape into oblivion), possibly get control of the Bering strait and access to the Arctic Sea, as that'll be reliably sailable in the not too distant future once global warming clears out all the ice there.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Wait for it.....wait for it.....
[Fark user image 537x565]
Video: https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1511250737862483970?s=20&t=_1sIEj0rT0Eb_c75eqMPVg


That thing got shot to shiat, judging by all the bullet holes in it. Would hat to have to clean out the interior.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Two of these things are too much bother.


French toast isn't that hard to make
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: I always view these things with a skeptical eye. I dont doubt people have been killed. But my own personal experience in the military taught me that it is not uncommon for someone to off some of their own people if it will gain the sympathy and attention and help they seek. How do we know Russians did all the killing? We dont. War is shiat and shiat when looked at is barring a kernel of corn impossible to dissect with the naked eye and know what its made of.


are you seriously alleging ukrainians are rounding up their own citizens, tying their hands behind their backs and raping and executing them?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Walker: Wait for it.....wait for it.....
[Fark user image 537x565]
Video: https://twitter.com/GirkinGirkin/status/1511250737862483970?s=20&t=_1sIEj0rT0Eb_c75eqMPVg

quite a number of holes in that there armored vehicle.

i bet the inside of that has a rather interesting smell you'd not soon forget.


Spray a little Febreze in there, it should be fine.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: I always view these things with a skeptical eye. I dont doubt people have been killed. But my own personal experience in the military taught me that it is not uncommon for someone to off some of their own people if it will gain the sympathy and attention and help they seek. How do we know Russians did all the killing? We dont. War is shiat and shiat when looked at is barring a kernel of corn impossible to dissect with the naked eye and know what its made of.


Why would Ukrainians be killing and torturing each other? Did you struggle to pass the ASVAB?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Live UN Security Council:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HxCe3ZS1CA]


Thanks for this.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya


Do ya remember kids?  Remember when dear ole dad asked where would you like to war this year?  What did you say?  Disneyland!!, Disneyland.....wait no.....kids what did you say? Walleyworld! or Ukraine  Roy Walleyworld, that's right....

All humor aside.  Exactly how am I supposed to parse data for this UIkraine war!?  On one hand atrocities....did ANYONE really think this wouldnt happen?  Russia invades and gets butt humped....meanwhile we arm up Ukraine like, well, like the USA!!  They dispense with tons of invaders, tanks, jeys, helicopters!!!   Yet there is a nagging Hunter Biden, his laptop, but Phizer and Moderna have massive biochjem factories in Ukraine....and Then Chernobyl.  Like what is REALLY going on!??

I don't think Putin is brain dead.  He wants UKRAINE for something!  Or am I being too conspiracy theorist??  I hate talking to people and when you explain all that you think or have read or seen and in the end there are like 5 consipiracy theories and people look at you like you're growing carrots out your nose!!

I think there is way more to this story than Russia just wants to fight.....

Something is making Putin expend most of his army....so why!?
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that Putin orders the launch of tactical nukes for the April 9th celebration?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingBiefWhistle: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya


Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ok got to go to work now gang. Enjoy!


Uh huh....
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "F*ck your Z"
[Fark user image 522x353]
Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA


That's the type of thing that can easily get you shot.  Brass balls etc...
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Peki: Live UN Security Council:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HxCe3ZS1CA]

Thanks for this.


Of course.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: amindtat: Walker: "F*ck your Z"
[Fark user image 522x353]
Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA

The other two guys in the video: "Hey man, you ruined our Z. Not cool, man"

I'm pretty sure at least one of them was a cop. I was half-expecting an arrest.


They both seemed like cops.  I think they sort of tried to arrest the Z pusher.  One of the cops had his hand on his gun and gestured to between them, in a come with us kind of way.

But the Z pusher threw up his or her hands and walked off, and the cops were like, well, now what do we do, and decided to let it be.  Although one looked like he had a cell out, to report up the chain.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: thrillbilly1967: I always view these things with a skeptical eye. I dont doubt people have been killed. But my own personal experience in the military taught me that it is not uncommon for someone to off some of their own people if it will gain the sympathy and attention and help they seek. How do we know Russians did all the killing? We dont. War is shiat and shiat when looked at is barring a kernel of corn impossible to dissect with the naked eye and know what its made of.

are you seriously alleging ukrainians are rounding up their own citizens, tying their hands behind their backs and raping and executing them?


Of course he is. Have him marked as an anti-vaxxer, so of course he'd buy into the russian BS part of this whole story.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: I always view these things with a skeptical eye. I dont doubt people have been killed. But my own personal experience in the military taught me that it is not uncommon for someone to off some of their own people if it will gain the sympathy and attention and help they seek. How do we know Russians did all the killing? We dont. War is shiat and shiat when looked at is barring a kernel of corn impossible to dissect with the naked eye and know what its made of.


Russia's economy is in shambles.  Your check from Putin will bounce.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet Tank the dog:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "F*ck your Z"
[Fark user image 522x353]
Video: https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1511308069304741897?s=20&t=QhVCnDIf927yyxYlzLq3uA


He's going to feel pretty dumb when he sobers up and realises that "Z" actually stood for Zelenskyy.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get the PIP to work for the UNSC video, so I'm gonna miss Twitter updates for a bit.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: If they want to take their old territory back, they will never get a better chance


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crackpancake: KingBiefWhistle: urger: I liked these threads when they had french toast and vulvas to cut the genocide with

Sorry, war's not fun. Moose out front shoulda told ya

Do ya remember kids?  Remember when dear ole dad asked where would you like to war this year?  What did you say?  Disneyland!!, Disneyland.....wait no.....kids what did you say? Walleyworld! or Ukraine  Roy Walleyworld, that's right....

All humor aside.  Exactly how am I supposed to parse data for this UIkraine war!?  On one hand atrocities....did ANYONE really think this wouldnt happen?  Russia invades and gets butt humped....meanwhile we arm up Ukraine like, well, like the USA!!  They dispense with tons of invaders, tanks, jeys, helicopters!!!   Yet there is a nagging Hunter Biden, his laptop, but Phizer and Moderna have massive biochjem factories in Ukraine....and Then Chernobyl.  Like what is REALLY going on!??

I don't think Putin is brain dead.  He wants UKRAINE for something!  Or am I being too conspiracy theorist??  I hate talking to people and when you explain all that you think or have read or seen and in the end there are like 5 consipiracy theories and people look at you like you're growing carrots out your nose!!

I think there is way more to this story than Russia just wants to fight.....

Something is making Putin expend most of his army....so why!?


That topic from the start of all this is that maybe putin got a terminal diagnosis of some kind (unconfirmed) and wants to put back the whole of the USSR before he dies.
 
