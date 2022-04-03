 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Spirit continues to mile high its passengers without leaving the ground   (fox13news.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spirit continues to mile high empower its passengers without leaving the ground

FTFY

/see, the name change made it sound more positive
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's hardly just Spirit
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/03/thousands-of-flights-canceled-or-delayed-by-storms-sweep-through-eastern-us.html

It's not like the other airlines are good
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mass flight cancellations leave passengers at Tampa International Airport stranded for days

Why are all these people flying to Boston?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Florida: The "Fake Good Place" version of California
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It's hardly just Spirit
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/03/thousands-of-flights-canceled-or-delayed-by-storms-sweep-through-eastern-us.html

It's not like the other airlines are good


Do other airlines not accommodate their passengers when flights are cancelled, leaving them stranded in the airport until the weather clears?
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to fly any more.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least they didn't 'Southwest' them four times in an hour.
 
spermicidal maniac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Mass flight cancellations leave passengers at Tampa International Airport stranded for days

Why are all these people flying to Boston?


Perhaps they had a very important meeting?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: moothemagiccow: It's hardly just Spirit
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/03/thousands-of-flights-canceled-or-delayed-by-storms-sweep-through-eastern-us.html

It's not like the other airlines are good

Do other airlines not accommodate their passengers when flights are cancelled, leaving them stranded in the airport until the weather clears?


Only time I've been stuck overnight due to weather a decade or so back (either Delta or American, can't remember which).  The sum total of their support was to give me a list of local hotels and tell me to come back in the morning to see if I was able to get on a flight.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think you have to pay extra for that.
 
