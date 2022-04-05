 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   The trial evidence shows that a Walgreens pharmacy in Hudson, Florida sold 2.2 million oxycodone tablets, a six-month supply for each of the town's 12,000 residents   (fox13news.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is in Pasco County.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were just filling prescriptions."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I buy drugs for a living for one of the largest population groups in my area. Increases in a short time like that do not happen normally, ever. That is obviously diversion.

OIG would be in here and I would be in cuffs if anyone saw numbers like that out of my pharmacy.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Personal use"
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I codone it.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the pharmacist drove a lamborghini and lived in a $4 million ocean front house.

/making stuff up
//could easily be true
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
White folks love their oxy

The racial makeup of Hudson is 96.87% White
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: White folks love their oxy

The racial makeup of Hudson is 96.87% White


There's nothing else do west of US-19 in Pasco county except take drugs and watch the flood come in.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "We were just filling prescriptions."


Who was writing them?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kids also?!!?
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't understand how there's no oversight on this shiat by now.  As a controlled substance shouldn't shipments be being reported to someone like the FDA or DEA?  There should be some kind of automated system in place to flag instances where the quantity shipped far exceeds normal, and by normal I mean legitimate, demand.
 
jso2897
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Change the laws to specify addiction as a condition that opioids may legally be prescribed for.
Problem solved.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course FL will put all that settlement money to addiction treatment for poor people. Just like they did with all the tobacco money, not just show a few shiatty commercials and pocket the rest in the general fund. Wait they did what now?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Genuinely don't understand why this shiat is legal and cannabis is not.

/I do
//racism
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If we can take any solace from the situation, it's that all the right people made money.
 
