(CBS Pittsburgh)   Mt. Lebanon peacock's adventure was actually a migration   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha! The traffic cam video contained Blue's Clues.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headed to Mae West avenue?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Ha! The traffic cam video contained Blue's Clues.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saint Peter's got bounced from the tournament, that peacock said "I'm out"

CSB/

We live south of Atlanta where a lot of stuff is filmed (Marvel, Walking Dead, and a while slew of other stuff that barely makes it to streaming). About two years ago a peacock, that was apparently part of some film shoot, got loose and made it over to our neighborhood. It would hide in the wooded areas between houses and then eventually come out, walk around, and go back into hiding. I treated it like a goose - cool to look at but I assumed it was going to F me up if I (or our dogs) got too close)

/CSB
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how did they find a peacock on top of a van using traffic cameras?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well of course someone in Mt. Lebanon has a pet peacock

/North Allegheny here rolling my eyes...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mt. Lebanon's Peacock Adventure has to be the name of a cover band somewhere.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From Washington County to Mt. Lebanon?

Wrong direction, bird-brain.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<in the voice of david attenborough>
In what is described as a delicate dance,
every year the noble winged angel hops a ride to philly with hopes and dreams...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

genner: Mt. Lebanon's Peacock Adventure has to be the name of a cover band somewhere.


I was thinking it was the title of an adult film for gay men.  Not a hardcore film, of course.  Something more "tasteful" and "artistic."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

