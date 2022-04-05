 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Happy 2172 Jimmy. Your great-great-great grandfather Mike bought you this annual pass for Yellowstone Park way back in 2022. You mean that hot, dry and smoky desert in the middle of nowhere?   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Yellowstone National Park, national park, Billings, Montana, honor of the park, years of Yellowstone, annual pass, Yellowstone Forever, perfect time  
•       •       •

1389 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either due to climate change or a massive volcanic wasteland.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is how you spoil the kids forever.
The grandkids will get the Beanies and Frog Logs and they will like it.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would ExxonMobilShell honor that pass?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 years.....doubt you will live enough to see that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, after the Mormon War of Independence in 2106, Yellowstone gets turned into the East Idaho Mining Complex. By 2172, it's just a steaming, sulphurous wasteland of tailings, the way the Lord intended.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Waffle House still open?

Scattered, smothered, and covered, please.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
By 2072, the Yellowstone super volcano will have erupted and wiped out all life on earth. But that ticket will still be valid...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, a place that 4 million people visit every year isn't the middle of nowhere.  If you'd ever go home, it might be again.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Either due to climate change or a massive volcanic wasteland.



Super Volcano
2024
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Unfortunately, a place that 4 million people visit every year isn't the middle of nowhere.  If you'd ever go home, it might be again.


*wanders off trail, tosses plastic water bottle into the brush*
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: 150 years.....doubt you will live enough to see that.


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
rfenster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dad, why did great-great-great grandpa Mike get me a pass to that smoking hole in the ground that destroyed much of North America back in 2024?
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My family is so cheap I almost want to do it because they'd be forced to propagate long enough to redeem it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My grandfather was suckered out of his savings for a handful of magic beans.

He planted them by the barn and in the morning their was nothing to see but a tower scraping the clouds.

They turned ouf to be kudzu, the plant that ate the South.

/ There is no plant to eat the South, but a man can dream.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Weird, but not the weirdest fundraising thing I've heard of. They're really gambling on nobody remembering to cash this in when your great-great-great-great grandkids roll around.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They turned ouf to be kudzu, the plant that ate the South.

/ There is no plant to eat the South, but a man can dream.


In the world I see, you'll climb the wrist-thick kudzu vines that wrap the Sears Tower.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd love to see cars banned from this and other  national parks. It's all gotten to be too much.

They could run an interior shuttle-bus system to a set of stops. People could bicycle the roads previously choked with cars. And they would be free to walk in.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Weird, but not the weirdest fundraising thing I've heard of. They're really gambling on nobody remembering to cash this in when your great-great-great-great grandkids roll around.


I think it's more like buying stock in the Green Bay Packers.  It's really just a "give us a donation" bit, but they're offering an interesting, conversation-inducing trinket in return.  No, you're not going to use the 2172 pass, and if you're halfway intelligent, you know that your family isn't going to hold on to that pass over the next 5 generations.  But, it gives you something to talk about and frame and put up in your basement for the next 20 years.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.