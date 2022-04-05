 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Some folks give up drinking beer during Lent but this guy went completely the other direction   (audacy.com) divider line
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better stay active and supplemented
 
Fairmont
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing new, I thought that was the reason monks started brewing rich wheat beers in the middle ages. Christians used to take Lent a lot more strictly back then, foregoing all food, and the beer served as a liquid diet.
 
cleek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I tried that once. Not enough room for dinner. So I switched to liquor every day. Everything worked out just fine.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've seen the beer diet around a few times... Not sure anyone has made it That long on it though...

Here's Good luck to the Lent Diet, Good Luck to the barleymow!

Jolly Good luck to the Lent Diet, Good luck to the barleymow!
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Drew?
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gave up Lent?
 
